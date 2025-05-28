Iowa high school state golf champions crowned
The final round of the boys Iowa high school state golf season took place Wednesday, as champions were crowned in all three classes for the spring.
Parker Rodgers of Nevada put on a clinic from Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls to capture Class 3A gold, shooting a 7-under for the two rounds. The sophomore had a 5-under opening round that included five birdies and 13 par scores.
From there, Rodgers used four birdies and 12 pars to hold off Ryan Lynch of Gilbert by just a single stroke. Solon’s Isaiah Zoske shot 4-under while both Carson Gallup of Charles City and Carson Korver of MOC-Floyd Valley carded 1-under totals, with Luke Frazell of Waverly-Shell Rock shooting even-par.
Waverly-Shell Rock topped MOC-Floyd Valley on the tiebreaker for the team championship, as both finished at 12-over. Gilbert was third followed closely by Independence.
In 2A, Hunter Polley of West Marshall distanced himself from the field, shooting 4-under for the meet to win by four strokes. Polley, a junior, had seven birdies in the opening round and fired a 3-under, coming back with a round of 1-under that included three birdies.
Columbus Catholic won team gold over Grundy Center by 14 shots with Aplington-Parkersburg in third.
Keith Thompson of Hamburg earned the 1A crown by a shot over Liam Schrock of Hillcrest Academy after both carded rounds of 1-under on Wednesday. Thompson finished at 1-over to take gold as Boyden-Hull won the team title by 20 shots over South Winneshiek.