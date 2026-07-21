Iowa High School State Softball Tournament: Elimination Round Games Begin

Day two of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Softball Tournament will bring with it the first of several elimination games at Rogers Park in Fort Dodge.

For the first time, the tournament is running under a double-elimination format, and after the handful of upsets fans saw on Monday, teams will be competing with their backs against the wall on Tuesday.

All 40 teams in the five classes will be in action on five separate diamonds spread around the complex.

Record-Breaking Opening Night With Upsets Aplenty

Monday night featured one of the longest games in state tournament history, as defending Class 1A state champion Clarksville moved into the winner’s bracket with a 12-11 victory in 15 innings over North Butler.

The contest took over four hours and featured several rallies by the Indians to stay alive, including a four-run seventh and a three-run 15th to win it.

Exira-EHK/Audubon, the top seed in Class 1A, was knocked off by Edgewood-Colesburg and star pitcher Rachel Egleseder, as she tied a 1A single-game record with 15 strikeouts. Southeast Warren set a single-game team scoring record with 21 runs in a victory over West Monona.

Tuesday’s Live Game Updates

High School On SI Iowa will be providing live updates throughout the day of all the action.

Iowa High School Softball State Tournament

Tuesday’s Games

Class 1A

Exira-EHK/Audubon vs. West Monona, 10:30 a.m.

Southeast Warren vs. Edgewood-Colesburg, 12:45 p.m.

Remsen St. Mary’s vs. North Butler, 3 p.m.

Clarksville vs. St. Edmond, 5:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Grand View Christian vs. Hinton, 10 a.m.

Iowa City Regina Catholic vs. Cardinal, 12:15 p.m.

Durant vs. Logan-Magnolia, 2:30 p.m.

Wapsie Valley vs. Ridge View, 4:45 p.m.

Class 3A

PCM vs. West Liberty, 10:45 a.m.

Williamsburg vs. Mount Vernon, 1 p.m.

Albia vs. West Delaware, 3:15 p.m.

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic vs. Van Meter, 5:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Winterset vs. Burlington, 10:15 a.m.

ADM vs. Western Dubuque, 12:30 p.m.

Clear Creek-Amana vs. North Polk, 2:45 p.m.

Carlisle vs. Fort Dodge, 5 p.m.

Class 5A

Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Pleasant Valley, 11 a.m.

Waukee Northwest vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, 1:15 p.m.

West Des Moines Valley vs. Dowling Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Ankeny Centennial vs. Southeast Polk, 5:45 p.m