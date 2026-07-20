Iowa High School State Softball Tournament: All 40 Teams In Action On Day One

For the first time ever, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Softball Tournament will feature a double-elimination format, with all 40 teams in action over 20 games in five classes from Rogers Park in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Monday features opening round games, with nobody getting eliminated. All of the action will stream live on the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union official website and YouTube Channel .

Starting Tuesday, teams will meet in elimination games, with the field being dwindled down from there. More games are set for Wednesday, with two championship games set for Thursday and three on Friday.

Class 2A and Class 4A will play championship games on Thursday while Class 1A, Class 3A and Class 5A finish up the week on Friday.

High School On SI Iowa’s Top 25 State Rankings feature several of the teams set to compete for state titles. We also published game-by-game predictions .

Game Updates Throughout

High School On SI Iowa will be providing updates throughout the day from all five diamonds of the tournament, along with recaps and results from each contest.

Cinderella Cardinal Up Early

After earning a Class 2A regional title as an unranked team, Cardinal has jumped out early on top-seed Grand View Christian.

Summer LaRue has two hits and Mavryn Hickenbottom a pair of RBI as Cardinal leads Grand View Christian, 4-1, in the fifth.

Four Defending Champions In Action

Waukee Northwest, Williamsburg, Van Meter and Clarksville all captured state softball championships in 2025 and are back in the tournament.

For Williamsburg, they are chasing history, as the three-time defending champs would become the first school in state history to win four in a row. They might have to fend off Van Meter, as the Bulldogs moved up after winning Class 2A gold to challenge in Class 3A.

Iowa High School State Softball Tournament

Monday’s Games

Class 5A

Waukee Northwest vs. Pleasant Valley, 11:45 a.m.

Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 2 p.m.

Ankeny Centennnial vs. Dowling Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

West Des Moines Valley vs. Southeast Polk, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A

ADM vs. Burlington, 10:30 a.m.

Western Dubuque vs. Winterset, 12:45 p.m.

Carlisle vs. North Polk, 3 p.m.

Fort Dodge vs. Clear Creek-Amana, 5:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Williamsburg vs. West Liberty, 11:15 a.m.

Mount Vernon vs. PCM, 1:30 p.m.

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic vs. West Delaware, 3:45 p.m.

Albia vs. Van Meter, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Grand View Christian vs. Cardinal, 10 a.m.

Iowa City Regina Catholic vs. Hinton, 12:15 p.m.

Durant vs. Logan-Magnolia, 2:30 p.m.

Wapsie Valley vs. Logan-Magnolia, 4:45 p.m.

Class 1A

Exira-EHK/Audubon vs. Edgewood-Colesburg, 12 p.m.

West Monona vs. Southeast Warren, 2:15 p.m.

Clarksville vs. North Butler, 4:30 p.m.

St. Edmond vs. Remsen St. Mary’s, 6:45 p.m.