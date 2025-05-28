Iowa high school state tennis champions crowned in singles, doubles
Anthony Schulte of Cedar Rapids Prairie finished off a perfect senior season by capturing the Class 2A Iowa high school state tennis singles title on Wednesday.
Schulte, who did not lose a set leading up to the semifinals, bested his brother, freshman Dylan Schulte, in the finals, 7-5, 7-5. It was the first time that brothers have met for a state title.
In the final four, the elder Schulte topped Jake Nelson of Waukee Northwest, 6-7, 6-3, 7-6 to advance. Dylan Schulte knocked off Kellan Croatt from Waukee Northwest, 6-3, 6-2. Last year, Nelson and Croatt won their second consecutive doubles state title.
The 2A doubles title went to Karthik Ganesh and Jatin Kodavatiganti of Pleasant Valley, as the No. 2 seed knocked off Iowa City West’s Anthony Medina and Derek Hua in the finals, 6-2, 6-2.
Ganesh and Kodavatiganti did not lose a set over the two days and ended the run of Waukee Northwest winning doubles gold in the semifinals.
The 1A singles final saw Charlie LeGrand of Cedar Rapids Xavier deal Easton Moon from North Polk a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 decision to win gold. Xavier also won doubles gold courtesy of Jacob Schmit and Bennett Link.
In the doubles final, Schmit and Link topped Jensen Hill and Evan Anderson of Dubuque Wahlert, 6-1, 6-2.