Iowa high school state tennis semifinals are set
The Class 2A and 1A Iowa high school state tennis championships are down to the final four on the boys side, as semifinals will compete Wednesday in both classes.
In 2A from Iowa City, Anthony Schulte of Cedar Rapids Prairie takes on Jake Nelson of Waukee Northwest in one semifinal while Schulte’s brother, Dylan, battles Nelson’s teammate, Kellan Croatt.
Nelson and Croatt won the last two state doubles titles, but opted to chase singles gold as seniors. Schulte finished third last year in singles.
Waukee Northwest can secure a third consecutive doubles championship, as Vivek Kothari and Maarten Beekhuis are in the semis where they will face Pleasant Valley’s Karthik Ganesh and Jatin Kodavatiganti.
Alex Mirsky and Seppe Frantianni of Valley play Anthony Medina and Derek Hua from Iowa City West in the other matchup.
In 1A, Easton Moon of North Polk, a state doubles champion last year, advanced to the final four where he will face Cal Martineau from Dubuque Wahlert. The other semifinal sees Parker Stroh of Waterloo Columbus take on Charlie LeGrand of Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Decorah plays Sergeant Bluff-Luton in one doubles semifinal while Fairfield meets Sioux City Bishop Heelan in the other.