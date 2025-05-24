Iowa high school state track and field results: 1A/4A athletes conclude day two
More records fell and more hardware was handed out during the second session of action Friday at the Iowa high school state track and field championships in Des Moines from Drake Stadium.
While Classes 2A and 3A had the honors earlier in the day, the afternoon and evening session featured athletes from 1A and 4A hitting the blue oval.
Emma Havighurst of Valley has had quite the spring, and that continued with an all-time state record showing in the 100 hurdle prelims.
Havighurst, a senior, went 13.62 to set the new mark and place her name No. 1 all-time in Iowa.
Anna Hadley, a junior from Pekin, broke the discus mark in winning gold in 1A with a throw of 150-9, which places her third in Iowa.
One of those state records fell in the second event of the session, as the Waukee Northwest girls broke the distance medley relay mark with a time of 3:59.67. That placed them No. 7 in the nation this spring.
A little while later, the Wolves broke the 4x200 relay record, winning gold in a time of 1:38.55.
The Riverside Oakland boys also set a new state record in the medley, going 3:30.94 to clip Lisbon, who would go on to set the 4x200 record and win a state title.
Ankeny Centennial kept the records falling, as the boys broke the 4x200 mark, going 1:25.63 to capture gold over Dowling Catholic, who also broke the old mark. Those two rivals now rank No. 1 and No. 2 in Iowa.
The Jaguars also broke the 4x100 record, setting a new all-time and Iowa No. 1 time in the prelims at 41.18.
Others winning distance medley relay titles were the Council Bluffs St. Albert girls (1A) and the Dowling Catholic boys (4A). The Lake Mills girls (1A) also won a 4x200 title.
The Muscatine boys set a new Iowa No. 1 time in the 4x400 prelims, going 3:15.97 while Woodbine broke the 1A mark in 3:22.05.
In field events, Ema Roberts from HLV-TC cleared 5-9.5 to rank No. 2 in Iowa and set a state record, winning the 1A title.
Ada Hansen of Anita CAM (1A), Josie McGraw from Indianola (4A), Gabe Funk of Lenox (1A) and Jaxon Schreiber of Cedar Falls (4A) were crowned winners in the 400 hurdles.
Kylee Hill of Burlington (4A) won shot put, Mason Woods of Iowa City West (4A) was first in long jump, Trevon Keely of Paton-Churdan (1A) claimed high jump, Colin Withers from Iowa City West (4A) was first in shot put, Ambrose Savage of Lamoni (1A) won discus and Abby Mecklenburg of Linn-Mar (4A) picked up gold in long jump.
Heading into Saturday, Lisbon boys (1A), Cedar Falls (4A) boys, St. Edmond girls (1A) and Waukee Northwest girls (4A) lead the team races.