Iowa high school state track and field results: More hardware handed out
Charlee Morton led quite a mark on the throwing record books in Iowa, and the Hampton-Dumont/CAL senior added another Friday at the Iowa high school state track and field championships.
Morton won another state title in the Class 3A shot put, setting a new state record with a throw of 47-6.25.
Clear Creek-Amana’s Landon Prince, who on Thursday claimed the 3A discus, secured the sweep with a throw of 60-9.25 to win the shot put.
Reese Brownlee, one of the most decorated track athletes in Iowa, added to her collection. Brownlee, a senior at Clear Lake who has signed with Kansas State University, won the 3A 400 hurdles in 59.98 and claimed the long jump with a leap of 19-0.5.
Other hurdle winners included Madison Boese of Van Meter (2A), Ryker Dengler of West Liberty (2A) and Nathan Miller of Center Point-Urbana (3A).
Picking up distance medley relay titles were the Tipton girls (2A), Gilbert girls (3A), Okoboji boys (2A) and Western Dubuque boys (3A), who set a new state record in 3:24.52. Winning 4x200 relay titles were the Pella Christian girls (2A), Marion girls (3A), Spirit Lake boys (2A) and Newton boys (3A).
Claiming field event titles were Hannah Schroeder of North Fayette Valley in the 2A girls discus, Rylan Peters from Waverly-Shell Rock in the 3A boys long jump, Tyson Seeser of Camanche in the 2A boys high jump, Jace Henderson of MVAOCOU in the 2A boys discus and Rachel Schany in the 2A girls high jump.
In prelim action, Kolby Higginbotham of Knoxville broke the state record in the 110 hurdles, clocking a time of 13.96 in 3A. The Pella Christian girls broke the state mark in the 4x100 hurdles in 2A with a time of 48.23 as did the Treynor boys in 2A in 42.40.
Dubuque Hempstead’s Ally Darter set a new state record in the girls 800 para wheelchair in 2:50.10 while Eli Johnson of Bedford was first in the boys 800 para wheelchair. Hannah Longmire of Iowa City West and Cameron McGraw from Alburnett won the 800 para ambulatory events.
Okoboji boys (2A), Western Dubuque boys (3A), Tipton girls (2A) and Mount Vernon girls (3A) lead the team races heading into the third and final day on Saturday.