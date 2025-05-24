Iowa high school state track and field results: Quentin Nauman makes history
Saturday at the Iowa high school state track and field championships belonged to Quentin Nauman.
The Western Dubuque junior and future Oregon Duck made history, becoming the first high school in the country to run sub 1:50 in the 800 and sub 4:00 in the 1,600 in the same meet.
Nauman went 1:49.41 to secure gold in the 800 in Class 3A and posted a 3:59.60 in the 1,600 to also place first. He ran the anchor on the distance medley relay and also won the 3,200 earlier this week.
That was part of a final day that saw team champions crowned in all classes and more winners announced in Des Moines from Drake Stadium.
Scoring girls team gold were Council Bluffs St. Albert (1A), Pella Christian (2A), Adel ADM (3A) and Waukee Northwest (4A). Boys titles went to Lisbon (1A), Spirit Lake and Okoboji (2A), Newton (3A) and Ankeny (4A).
Noelle Steines of Tipton concluded her legendary career with two more titles, winning the 800 and 1,500 in 2A. Steines broke the state record in the 800.
Kadence Huck of Nashua-Plainfield won her second title of the meet, recording the fastest 400 time by claiming the 1A 800 in 2:10.22.
Rachel Kacmarynski from Pella Christian broke the state meet record in the 2A 100, as did Kelly Grobstich of Davenport Assumption in 3A. Grobstich doubled up, winning the 200 with a state meet record time.
Valley’s Emma Havighurst reset her own state mark from the prelims in the 100 hurdles, going 13.68 to capture first in 4A. Tay Seal of Clear Creek-Amana broke the state meet record in 3A for the 110 hurdles and set a new Iowa best at 13.58 while Quinton Alexander of Cedar Rapids Prairie broke the 4A mark.
Lili Denton of Council Bluffs St. Albert scored her third state title of the meet, winning the 1A 1,500 with a state meet record time of 4:30.63, which placed her first in Iowa this year. Until freshman Charlee Gall of Cedar Falls won in 4A in 4:29.87.
The shuttle hurdle relay saw records fall, as the Ankeny boys set a new all-time state meet mark at 56.06 in winning gold in 4A. The Treynor boys (2A) and Clear Creek-Amana boys (3A) also broke state records, as did the Stanton girls (1A) and Adel ADM girls (3A).
In the sprint medley relay, the Clear Lake girls ran the fastest time in Iowa in claiming gold in 3A. The Pella Christian girls broke the 4x100 record while Waukee Northwest set a new all-time Iowa best in the sprint relay at 47.37.
The Treynor boys broke the 2A 4x100 mark while Ankeny Centennial set a new Iowa best in the event.
In the final girls race of the state meet, Waukee Northwest set a state and all-time Iowa record at 3:47.46 while the Iowa Valley boys (1A) and Center Point-Urbana boys (3A) broke state marks.
Wheelchair champions were Payton Maas of West Liberty, Ally Darter of Dubuque Hempstead and Titus Steng of Shenandoah while ambulatory champions were Hannah Longmire of Iowa City West and John Reynolds of Siouxland Christian.