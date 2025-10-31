High School

Iowa High School State Volleyball Tournament Predictions, Information

Championship predictions, how to watch for the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament

Dana Becker

Ankeny Christian celebrates winning the Class 1A state volleyball championship against BCLUW Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
Ankeny Christian celebrates winning the Class 1A state volleyball championship against BCLUW Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa girls high school state volleyball tournament begins on Monday from the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, as four days of action will culminate with the crowning of five state champions.

All of the action will stream live and free of charge on the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s official YouTube page beginning with the Class 5A quarterfinals on Monday.

Three of the five 2024 Iowa girls high school state volleyball champions are back in the field, led by 5A’s Pleasant Valley. Mount Vernon, the 3A champions a year ago, are also back, as is Denver in 2A.

Tournament Begins Monday From Xtream Arena in Coralville

Monday’s schedule of games includes the four quarterfinal matches up 5A followed by four quarterfinals in 4A. Tuesday starts with the 3A quarterfinals with the 2A and 1A quarterfinals to conclude the day. 

All semifinal round matches will be played on Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m with 5A. The 4A semifinals follow with 3A, 2A and 1A completing the field for Thursday’s five championship matches, once again beginning at 10 a.m.

Here are match-by-match and round-by-round predictions from High School on SI for the upcoming Iowa girls high school state volleyball championships. We will also have complete day-by-day coverage of the entire tournament leading up to the crowning of five state champions.

Iowa Girls High School State Volleyball Championship Predictions

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

  • Waukee Northwest over Indianola
  • Ankeny over Dowling Catholic
  • Ankeny Centennial over Iowa City West
  • Pleasant Valley over West Des Moines Valley

Semifinals

  • Waukee Northwest over Ankeny
  • Ankeny Centennial over Pleasant Valley

Championship

  • Waukee Northwest over Ankeny Centennial

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

  • Clear Creek-Amana over Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  • North Scott over Dallas Center-Grimes
  • Marion over Sioux Center
  • Norwalk over Pella

Semifinals

  • North Scott over Clear Creek-Amana
  • Norwalk over Marion

Championship

  • North Scott over Norwalk

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

  • Western Christian over Mount Vernon
  • Cherokee over Humboldt
  • Davenport Assumption over Mid-Prairie
  • Kuemper Catholic over Red Oak

Semifinals

  • Western Christian over Cherokee
  • Kuemper Catholic over Davenport Assumption

Championship

  • Western Christian over Kuemper Catholic

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

  • Denver over Wapsie Valley
  • Grundy Center over Beckman Catholic
  • Dike-New Hartford over Aplington-Parkersburg
  • Hinton over Iowa City Regina

Semifinals

  • Denver over Grundy Center
  • Hinton over Dike-New Hartford

Championship

  • Denver over Hinton

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

  • Saint Ansgar over East Mills
  • BCLUW over Dunkerton
  • Janesville over Gladbrook-Reinbeck
  • North Tama over Sidney

Semifinals

  • BCLUW over Saint Ansgar
  • Janesville over North Tama

Championship

  • Janesville over BCLUW

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa