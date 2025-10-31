Iowa High School State Volleyball Tournament Predictions, Information
The Iowa girls high school state volleyball tournament begins on Monday from the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, as four days of action will culminate with the crowning of five state champions.
All of the action will stream live and free of charge on the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s official YouTube page beginning with the Class 5A quarterfinals on Monday.
Three of the five 2024 Iowa girls high school state volleyball champions are back in the field, led by 5A’s Pleasant Valley. Mount Vernon, the 3A champions a year ago, are also back, as is Denver in 2A.
Tournament Begins Monday From Xtream Arena in Coralville
Monday’s schedule of games includes the four quarterfinal matches up 5A followed by four quarterfinals in 4A. Tuesday starts with the 3A quarterfinals with the 2A and 1A quarterfinals to conclude the day.
All semifinal round matches will be played on Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m with 5A. The 4A semifinals follow with 3A, 2A and 1A completing the field for Thursday’s five championship matches, once again beginning at 10 a.m.
Here are match-by-match and round-by-round predictions from High School on SI for the upcoming Iowa girls high school state volleyball championships. We will also have complete day-by-day coverage of the entire tournament leading up to the crowning of five state champions.
Iowa Girls High School State Volleyball Championship Predictions
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
- Waukee Northwest over Indianola
- Ankeny over Dowling Catholic
- Ankeny Centennial over Iowa City West
- Pleasant Valley over West Des Moines Valley
Semifinals
- Waukee Northwest over Ankeny
- Ankeny Centennial over Pleasant Valley
Championship
- Waukee Northwest over Ankeny Centennial
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
- Clear Creek-Amana over Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- North Scott over Dallas Center-Grimes
- Marion over Sioux Center
- Norwalk over Pella
Semifinals
- North Scott over Clear Creek-Amana
- Norwalk over Marion
Championship
- North Scott over Norwalk
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
- Western Christian over Mount Vernon
- Cherokee over Humboldt
- Davenport Assumption over Mid-Prairie
- Kuemper Catholic over Red Oak
Semifinals
- Western Christian over Cherokee
- Kuemper Catholic over Davenport Assumption
Championship
- Western Christian over Kuemper Catholic
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
- Denver over Wapsie Valley
- Grundy Center over Beckman Catholic
- Dike-New Hartford over Aplington-Parkersburg
- Hinton over Iowa City Regina
Semifinals
- Denver over Grundy Center
- Hinton over Dike-New Hartford
Championship
- Denver over Hinton
Class 1A
Quarterfinals
- Saint Ansgar over East Mills
- BCLUW over Dunkerton
- Janesville over Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- North Tama over Sidney
Semifinals
- BCLUW over Saint Ansgar
- Janesville over North Tama
Championship
- Janesville over BCLUW