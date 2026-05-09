Ankeny Centennial Climbs To No. 1 In Iowa High School Boys Soccer

There is a new No. 1 team in the latest Iowa High School Athletic Association boys state soccer rankings, as Ankeny Centennial has replaced Johnson.

The Dragons suffered losses to Urbandale and Waukee Northwest, along with a scoreless draw vs. Dowling Catholic, falling from first in Class 4A to No. 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie moved to No. 2, as they are also unbeaten like the Jaguars.

Ankeny Centennial has won 10 matches with two draws, including a season-opening victory over Waukee Northwest. They also had a draw vs. Urbandale and bested Dowling Catholic.

Southeast Polk and Waukee Northwest are third and fourth this week in 3A, as Des Moines Roosevelt, Des Moines Lincoln, Iowa City West and Bettendorf complete the Top 10.

Dallas Center-Grimes Maintains Top Spot In 3A

The Mustangs entered the week with just one loss on the resume, falling to Johnston back in late March. After the rankings were released , though, they suffered back-to-back defeats to 4A Top 10 teams Urbandale and Waukee Northwest.

It will be interesting to see if the ranking committee drops Dallas Center-Grimes for playing larger schools, as they own several quality wins on the year.

Cedar Rapids Xavier, Marion, Des Moines Hoover and Norwalk complete the 3A Top 5.

Gilbert, Iowa City Regina Are The Other No. 1 Teams

In Class 2A, Gilbert remains at the top position while Iowa City Regina Catholic holds that same spot in Class 1A.

Unity Christian, Des Moines Christian, Sioux City Bishop Heelan and Williamsburg round out the 2A Top 5, as West Sioux, Treynor, West Central Valley and Council Bluffs St. Albert are behind Iowa City Regina in 1A.

This marks the third release of the Iowa High School Athletic Association's official boys soccer rankings for the 2026 season. These rankings will be used to determine postseason assignments for all teams, while maintaining school and geographic considerations.

A team of former coaches, officials and in-state program representation comprises the ranking committee, which is also used for football, basketball and dual team wrestling in the state.

Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Soccer Rankings

Class 4A

Ankeny Centennial Cedar Rapids Prairie Southeast Polk Waukee Northwest Urbandale Johnston Des Moines Roosevelt Des Moines Lincoln Iowa City West Bettendorf

Class 3A

Dallas Center-Grimes Cedar Rapids Xavier Marion Des Moines Hoover Norwalk Davenport North Denison-Schleswig Lewis Central Spencer Cedar Rapids Washington

Class 2A

Gilbert Unity Christian Des Moines Christian Sioux City Bishop Heelan Williamsburg Mount Vernon Sioux Center West Liberty Davenport Assumption Wright County

Class 1A

Iowa City Regina West Sioux Treynor West Central Valley Council Bluffs St. Albert Hull Western Christian Pella Christian Van Meter Tipton Gladbrook-Reinbeck