Double Drake Relays Gold For Norwalk’s Kaiden Kunze

Each time Kaiden Kunze stepped to the line in the long jump Friday at the Drake Relays, he did so as the leader in the event.

Kunze had a leap of 23-5.5 on his first attempt, bettering his own mark on his final jump to secure gold at 23-8.25. The Norwalk senior also went over 23 feet on two other attempts.

Alijah Armstrong of Johnson was second, as Chris Ford from Sioux City East completed the Top 3.

Kunze would add a second relays title when he won the 400 in 47.60 over Marcus Tomlyanovich from Cedar Falls, who went 47.76. Drew Bennis of Cedar Rapids Prairie finished third.

The 116th Drake Relays conclude on Saturday from Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa. In addition to the top Iowa high school track and field athletes competing, colleges, universities and professionals all hit the blue oval.

Elle Lonergan, Morgan Karr, Hayden Carlson Among Winners At Drake Relays

Elle Lonergan of Clinton earned the girls high jump title, clearing 5-8. The senior was the only one to make it over that height, doing so on her third and final attempt. Aubree Shields from Mount Ayr finished second and Reese Wagner of North Polk was third.

Morgan Karr of West Des Moines Valley won the girls 100-meter hurdles in 13.99 over Jana Maharry of Waukee and Elise Coghlan from ADM while Ankeny’s Hayden Carlson claimed the 110 hurdles in 13.80. Jackson Goslin of Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Ely Smock from Iowa City West were second and third.

In the 800, Makenna Madetzke of Ankeny used a strong closing leg to earn gold in 2:09.16, as Rebecca Flick from Ankeny Centennial was second and Olivia Fehn of Johnston third. Fehn moved from 10th after the first 400 to bronze.

The boys 800 title went to Brennen Hoyer, as the Cedar Falls senior finished in 1:51.94, just ahead of Lincoln Bainbridge from Van Buren County. Ike Smith of Ankeny was third.

Katie Willits, Cauy Konz Earn Sprint Titles

Sprint titles belonged to Katie Willits of Waukee Northwest, as the senior went 11.69 to capture the 100 over Rachel Kacmarynski from Pella Christian and Kaleigh Tooker of MOC-Floyd Valley.

In the boys 100, Treynor’s Cauy Konz just edged Ryan Bair of Keokuk, as Konz went 10.53 to 10.55 by Bair. Quintin Pollard of Sioux City East was third.

Kloe Nissen of Cedar Falls won gold in the girls 400 in 55.00, as Morgan Fisher of Ankeny was second followed by Logan Vogt from Waukee Northwest.

Quentin Nauman Helps Western Dubuque Secure Relays Crown

Ankeny’s quartet of Quinn Roush, Charlee Cibula, Lena Bruening and Fisher won the sprint medley relay in 1:44.11, besting Waukee Northwest in a thriller, as the Wolves went 1:44.92 with McCann, Avery Vogt, Quinn Jorgensen and Vogt.

Quentin Nauman of Western Dubuque added to his Drake Relays resume, leading the Bobcats to gold in the sprint medley in 3:26.84. Nauman ran the anchor as Bradley Brosius, Drew Bergfeld and John FitzPatrick joined him.

Ankeny was second in that race followed by Algona.

Nauman won the 3,200 during Thursday’s action .

Waukee Northwest rebounded in the 4x22, as McCann, Jorgensen, Willits and Katie Stahl won gold in 1:38.40 over Southeast Polk and Waukee. West Des Moines Valley’s Miciah LeLaCheur, Trent Grevengoed, Blake Dorenkamp and Joseph Alexander finished first n 1:26.55, as Dowling Catholic and Cedar Falls rounded out the Top 3.

Throwing Titles To Delilah Subsin, Greyson Hartman

Delilah Subsin scored the gold in the discus, as the Ottumwa senior had a throw of 154-5 on her fourth attempt to top Rachel Haack of Iowa City High. Haack, a top finisher in the shot put on Thursday, was followed by Anna Hadley from Pekin, shot put winner Kylee Hill of Burlington and Hannah Braun from Iowa City High.

The boys shot put title went to Greyson Hartman of Washington, as he had a best of 65-0.5, hitting that on his third and fourth throws. Hartman also topped the rest of his field on his first throw at 61-8.75.

Morgan Cooley from East Union Afton was second with Algona’s Max Nevitt finishing third.