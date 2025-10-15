Iowa High School Volleyball Match Takes Nasty Turn
An Iowa high school volleyball match was supposed to be about honoring seniors and a student who is fighting cancer.
Instead, it turned into a nasty battle between officials at Missouri Valley High School and the student section.
According to a report by KJAN AM 1220, a volleyball match played earlier this week between Missouri Valley and Logan-Magnolia was supposed to be a night to honor the seniors on the team along with a student who is fighting a battle against cancer.
On the last point of what would be a sweep for Missouri Valley, the report states that the high school student section began chanting a derogatory statement towards the high school principal and Logan-Magnolia. That continued through the handshake line between the two teams.
Special Night Turns Sour at Missouri Valley High School
“To say I am disappointed in our student section behavior is an understatement,” Missouri Valley Community School District Superintendent Christi Gochenour said. “But in gathering information as to why they felt the need to chant the derogatory remarks towards Mr. (Nate) McDonald for the final point, it has come to my attention that some students believed Mr. McDonald ripped up a poster that was meant for our sick student, and THIS IS ABSOLUTELY FALSE.
“Mr. McDonald would NEVER do this and it is offensive that students would believe him to do it.”
Gochenour proceeded to lay several facts out including talking to McDonald about the incident in question. It was noted that a comment written on the poster could be taken as upsetting, so the poster was brought to the office of the principal.
“On Monday, I visited with the student who started the poster and she confirmed that Mr. McDonald never ripped up the poster,” Gochenour said. “Our district motto, ‘Built on Pride, Destined for Greatness,’ was not demonstrated by our students at the end of this volleyball match.
“There was nothing to be proud of, and nothing about this incident was great.”