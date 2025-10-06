Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings: No Change at the Top
All five No. 1 ranked volleyball teams in Iowa remain the same
Once again, there was no change at the top of the latest Iowa girls high school volleyball rankings.
The sixth edition of the rankings, released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, include Waukee Northwest atop the way in Class 5A.
Clear Creek-Amana, Western Christian, Denver and Saint Ansgar join them as the No. 1 ranked teams in their respective classifications.
Here are the latest Iowa girls high school volleyball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Iowa Girls High School Volleyball Rankings
Class 5A
- Waukee Northwest
- Ankeny Centennial
- Waukee
- Ankeny
- Pleasant Valley
- Dowling Catholic
- West Des Moines Valley
- Iowa City Liberty
- Iowa City West
- Cedar Falls
- Bettendorf
- Waterloo West
- Indianola
- Dubuque Hempstead
- Sioux City East
Class 4A
- Clear Creek-Amana
- Sioux Center
- Pella
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Norwalk
- North Scott
- Solon
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- MOC-Floyd Valley
- Marion
- Ballard
- ADM
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Western Dubuque
- North Polk
Class 3A
- Western Christian
- Davenport Assumption
- Cherokee
- Red Oak
- Mid-Prairie
- Humboldt
- Kuemper Catholic
- Mount Vernon
- Center Point-Urbana
- West Delaware
- Wilton
- Unity Christian
- Roland-Story
- Van Meter
- Dubuque Wahlert
Class 2A
- Denver
- Dike-New Hartford
- Hinton
- Grundy Center
- Union
- Beckman Catholic
- Riverside
- Sumner-Fredericksburg
- Wapsie Valley
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- Regina Catholic
- Emmetsburg
- Hudson
- Woodward-Granger
- Jesup
Class 1A
- Saint Ansgar
- Holy Trinity Catholic
- North Tama
- Sidney
- Janesville
- East Mills
- BLCUW
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Springville
- West Monona
- Ankeny Christian
- Cedar Ridge Christian
- Council Bluffs St. Albert
- Dunkerton
- Boyden-Hull
More Iowa High School Sports Headlines
Published