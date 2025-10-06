High School

Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings: No Change at the Top

All five No. 1 ranked volleyball teams in Iowa remain the same

Dana Becker

Roland-Story's right-side hitter/outside hitter Emma Truesdell (16) dives for the ball against Nevada during the third set at Roland-Story High School gym l Sept 18, 2025, in Story City, Iowa.
Roland-Story's right-side hitter/outside hitter Emma Truesdell (16) dives for the ball against Nevada during the third set at Roland-Story High School gym l Sept 18, 2025, in Story City, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Once again, there was no change at the top of the latest Iowa girls high school volleyball rankings.

The sixth edition of the rankings, released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, include Waukee Northwest atop the way in Class 5A.

Clear Creek-Amana, Western Christian, Denver and Saint Ansgar join them as the No. 1 ranked teams in their respective classifications.

Here are the latest Iowa girls high school volleyball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

Iowa Girls High School Volleyball Rankings

Class 5A

  1. Waukee Northwest
  2. Ankeny Centennial
  3. Waukee
  4. Ankeny
  5. Pleasant Valley
  6. Dowling Catholic
  7. West Des Moines Valley
  8. Iowa City Liberty
  9. Iowa City West
  10. Cedar Falls
  11. Bettendorf
  12. Waterloo West
  13. Indianola
  14. Dubuque Hempstead
  15. Sioux City East

Class 4A

  1. Clear Creek-Amana
  2. Sioux Center
  3. Pella
  4. Dallas Center-Grimes
  5. Norwalk
  6. North Scott
  7. Solon
  8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  9. MOC-Floyd Valley
  10. Marion
  11. Ballard
  12. ADM
  13. Waverly-Shell Rock
  14. Western Dubuque
  15. North Polk

Class 3A

  1. Western Christian
  2. Davenport Assumption
  3. Cherokee
  4. Red Oak
  5. Mid-Prairie
  6. Humboldt
  7. Kuemper Catholic
  8. Mount Vernon
  9. Center Point-Urbana
  10. West Delaware
  11. Wilton
  12. Unity Christian
  13. Roland-Story
  14. Van Meter
  15. Dubuque Wahlert

Class 2A

  1. Denver
  2. Dike-New Hartford
  3. Hinton
  4. Grundy Center
  5. Union
  6. Beckman Catholic
  7. Riverside
  8. Sumner-Fredericksburg
  9. Wapsie Valley
  10. Aplington-Parkersburg
  11. Regina Catholic
  12. Emmetsburg
  13. Hudson
  14. Woodward-Granger
  15. Jesup

Class 1A

  1. Saint Ansgar
  2. Holy Trinity Catholic
  3. North Tama
  4. Sidney
  5. Janesville
  6. East Mills
  7. BLCUW
  8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
  9. Springville
  10. West Monona
  11. Ankeny Christian
  12. Cedar Ridge Christian
  13. Council Bluffs St. Albert
  14. Dunkerton
  15. Boyden-Hull

