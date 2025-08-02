High School

Iowa High School Volleyball Returning 1A Kills Leaders

Previewing the upcoming Iowa high school volleyball season

Dana Becker

Ankeny Christian's Katie Quick (2) makes a save during the Class 1A IGHSAU Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state volleyball championship match between Ankeny Christian and Holy Trinity Catholic, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
Ankeny Christian's Katie Quick (2) makes a save during the Class 1A IGHSAU Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state volleyball championship match between Ankeny Christian and Holy Trinity Catholic, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. / Joseph Cress / USA TODAY NETWORK

Along with the start of the prep football season, August also brings us the beginning of the Iowa high school volleyball season.

Here is a look at the top returning players in terms of kills in Class 1A from the 2024 season. Stats and which classification the athlete played in are from Bound:

Grace Farnsworth, BCLUW, Senior

Farnsworth, an outside hitter, is the leader among returning 1A players after recording 414 kills last year.

Krulz Ewoldt, North Tama, Senior

Another with over 400 kills last year, Ewoldt comes into her final prep season having racked up 411.

Lexi Clendenen, Southeast Warren, Senior

Clendenen had herself a 406-kill campaign as a junior

Rowan Jacobi, Springville, Senior

One of the top athletes in the state, Jacobi tallied 404 kills last year in 40 matches.

Malia Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard

Clayburg had 356 kills in 29 matches a season ago.

Kennedy Brant, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Senior

The middle hitter is coming off a 350-kills campaign.

Harlow Miller, Audubon, Senior

A middle hitter and defensive specialist, Miller had 350 kills last year.

Presley Myers, Holy Trinity Catholic Fort Madison, Senior

Myers picked up 347 kills as a junior

Kylee Pexa, Dunkerton, Junior

Pexa finished off last season with 342 kills for Dunkerton.

Loycee Palmer, East Mills, Senior

Palmer, an outside hitter, had 335 kills in 36 matches.

