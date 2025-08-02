Iowa High School Volleyball Returning 1A Kills Leaders
Along with the start of the prep football season, August also brings us the beginning of the Iowa high school volleyball season.
Here is a look at the top returning players in terms of kills in Class 1A from the 2024 season. Stats and which classification the athlete played in are from Bound:
Grace Farnsworth, BCLUW, Senior
Farnsworth, an outside hitter, is the leader among returning 1A players after recording 414 kills last year.
Krulz Ewoldt, North Tama, Senior
Another with over 400 kills last year, Ewoldt comes into her final prep season having racked up 411.
Lexi Clendenen, Southeast Warren, Senior
Clendenen had herself a 406-kill campaign as a junior
Rowan Jacobi, Springville, Senior
One of the top athletes in the state, Jacobi tallied 404 kills last year in 40 matches.
Malia Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Clayburg had 356 kills in 29 matches a season ago.
Kennedy Brant, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Senior
The middle hitter is coming off a 350-kills campaign.
Harlow Miller, Audubon, Senior
A middle hitter and defensive specialist, Miller had 350 kills last year.
Presley Myers, Holy Trinity Catholic Fort Madison, Senior
Myers picked up 347 kills as a junior
Kylee Pexa, Dunkerton, Junior
Pexa finished off last season with 342 kills for Dunkerton.
Loycee Palmer, East Mills, Senior
Palmer, an outside hitter, had 335 kills in 36 matches.