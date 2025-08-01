Iowa High School Volleyball Returning 2A Kills Leaders
Along with the start of the prep football season, August also brings us the beginning of the Iowa high school volleyball season.
Here is a look at the top returning players in terms of kills in Class 2A from the 2024 season. Stats and which classification the athlete played in are from Bound:
Reese Naeve, Iowa City Regina, Senior
Naeve had a season to remember, recording 753 kills for the Regals.
Mykala Luzum-Selmon, Lisbon, Senior
Luzum-Selmon finished third in 2A with 479 kills a season ago.
Bailey Mullihan, Denver, Senior
An outside hitter, Mulligan finished with 473 kills playing 50 matches.
Stella Largent, ACGC, Junior
Largent tallied 443 kills as a sophomore last year.
Ryanne Brubaker, Grundy Center, Junior
As just a sophomore, the middle hitter racked up 332 kills.
Alison Toft, Durant, Junior
While attacking both from the middle and outside, Toft had 327 kills.
Harlie Leaders, Tri-Center, Senior
Leaders capped off her year with 314 kills in 38 matches.
Karlyn Kovarna, Hinton, Senior
Kovarna will be building off a junior season that saw her finish with 304 kills.
Sara Mead, Jesup, Senior
An outside hitter, Mead had 302 kills last year.
Elsie Hoegh, Boyden-Hull, Junior
Just a sophomore last fall, Hoegh tallied 296 kills to go along with 111 assists.
Grace Mullihan, Denver, Senior
Mullihan played in 50 matches last year, finishing with 285 kills.
Taylor Buhr, Wapsie Valley, Senior
Buhr, also a softball standout, had 282 kills last season.