Iowa High School Volleyball Returning 4A Kills Leaders
Along with the start of the prep football season, August also brings us the beginning of the Iowa high school volleyball season.
Here is a look at the top returning players in terms of kills in Class 4A from the 2024 season. Stats and which classification the athlete played in are from Bound:
Averie Lower, Clear Creek-Amana, Senior
Fresh off a big offseason of basketball, Lower is the third-leading returning player in terms of kills in 4A after recording 410.
Elle Hatlevig, Norwalk, Sophomore
Not often does a freshman find her way on a list like this, but Hatlevig racked up 403 kills last fall for Norwalk.
Katie Scheckel, Pella, Senior
An S/OH, Scheckel tallied 364 kills and 458 assists last year to lead the Dutch.
Brenna Baumgardner, Ballard, Senior
Baumgardner placed in the Top 10 in 4A with 361 kills.
Bre VanDenTop, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Senior
A middle hitter, VanDenTop led her team with 358 kills as a junior
Nora Dodson, Bondurant-Farrar, Senior
Look for Dodson to record plenty more kills after tallying 302 last season.
McKenzie Moeller, North Scott, Senior
Moeller scored 301 kills last year to lead the Lancers.
Morgan Ristvedt, Independence, Senior
An outside hitter and middle hitter for Indee, Ristvedt had 293 kills as a junior.
Evie Christenson, Gilbert, Junior
The outside hitter had her hand in 279 kills.
Kaylee Wray, Glenwood, Senior
As a junior, Wray tallied 277 kills from her outside hitter position.
Maggie Leifker, Dallas Center-Grimes, Junior
Watch out for this one, as Leifker had 277 kills in 41 matches last fall.
Ava Lloyd, Bishop Heelan, Senior
Lloyd has one more season on the high school volleyball court, as she had 275 kills last year.
Brooke Schulte, Pella, Senior
Schulte recorded 273 kills last year for the Dutch.
Kendra Nolton, Grinnell, Sophomore
In her first season on the court, Nolton tallied 264 kills.
Avery DeHaan, Storm Lake, Senior
DeHaan picked up 251 kills last season.