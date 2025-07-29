High School

Iowa High School Volleyball Returning 4A Kills Leaders

Previewing the upcoming Iowa high school volleyball season

Dana Becker

Pella's setter Katie Scheckel is among the leading Class 4A returning players in terms of kills in Iowa high school volleyball.
Pella's setter Katie Scheckel is among the leading Class 4A returning players in terms of kills in Iowa high school volleyball. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Along with the start of the prep football season, August also brings us the beginning of the Iowa high school volleyball season.

Here is a look at the top returning players in terms of kills in Class 4A from the 2024 season. Stats and which classification the athlete played in are from Bound:

Averie Lower, Clear Creek-Amana, Senior

Fresh off a big offseason of basketball, Lower is the third-leading returning player in terms of kills in 4A after recording 410.

Elle Hatlevig, Norwalk, Sophomore

Not often does a freshman find her way on a list like this, but Hatlevig racked up 403 kills last fall for Norwalk.

Katie Scheckel, Pella, Senior

An S/OH, Scheckel tallied 364 kills and 458 assists last year to lead the Dutch.

Brenna Baumgardner, Ballard, Senior

Baumgardner placed in the Top 10 in 4A with 361 kills.

Bre VanDenTop, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Senior

A middle hitter, VanDenTop led her team with 358 kills as a junior

Nora Dodson, Bondurant-Farrar, Senior

Look for Dodson to record plenty more kills after tallying 302 last season.

McKenzie Moeller, North Scott, Senior

Moeller scored 301 kills last year to lead the Lancers.

Morgan Ristvedt, Independence, Senior

An outside hitter and middle hitter for Indee, Ristvedt had 293 kills as a junior.

Evie Christenson, Gilbert, Junior

The outside hitter had her hand in 279 kills.

Kaylee Wray, Glenwood, Senior

As a junior, Wray tallied 277 kills from her outside hitter position.

Maggie Leifker, Dallas Center-Grimes, Junior

Watch out for this one, as Leifker had 277 kills in 41 matches last fall.

Ava Lloyd, Bishop Heelan, Senior

Lloyd has one more season on the high school volleyball court, as she had 275 kills last year.

Brooke Schulte, Pella, Senior

Schulte recorded 273 kills last year for the Dutch.

Kendra Nolton, Grinnell, Sophomore

In her first season on the court, Nolton tallied 264 kills.

Avery DeHaan, Storm Lake, Senior

DeHaan picked up 251 kills last season.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa