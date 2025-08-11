High School

Iowa High School Volleyball: Top Returning Blockers

These players served notice at the nets last year in Iowa high school volleyball

Dana Becker

Waukee Northwest's Avery Cordes (10) attacks Ankeny during an IGHSAU state volleyball quarterfinals match Monday, Nov. 4, 2024 at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
Waukee Northwest's Avery Cordes (10) attacks Ankeny during an IGHSAU state volleyball quarterfinals match Monday, Nov. 4, 2024 at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Practices will be picking up for the Iowa high school volleyball season, as matches are just a few short weeks ago.

All roads lead to Coralville and the Xtream Arena November 3-6 with the state tournament, as champions will be crowned in five classifications.

Here are some of the top returning players who were among the state leaders in blocks last season in Iowa high school volleyball. All stats are from those placed in Bound last year:

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL RETURNING BLOCK LEADERS

Brianna Wittrock, Carroll Kuemper, Senior

Brianna Wittrock was the state leader in total blocks as a junior, recording 152. Of those, 118 were solos, which were also the most in Iowa high school volleyball.

Deidra Doeden, Cherokee Washington, Junior

Deidra Doeden, a middle hitter, finished her sophomore season with 116 blocks, including 58 solos.

Ellah Derrer, Davenport Assumption, Senior

A middle and outside hitter, Ella Derrer finished last year with 101 total blocks.

Avery Cordes, Waukee Northwest, Sophomore

There was not much of a learning curve for Avery Cordes last fall, as the freshman recorded a team-high 101 blocks.

Sydnee Burgess, Montezuma, Junior

Sydnee Burgess heads into her junior campaign having finished last year with 98 total blocks, including 50 solos. She also tallied 212 digs.

CaliAna Whitaker, Mount Vernon, Senior

In her upcoming final season, CaliAna Whittaker looks to build off a 97-block season.

Cassidy Danburg, Waukee Northwest, Junior

Forming a strong tandem with Avery Cordes is Cassidy Danburg, as she had 97 blocks last season.

Kennedy Brant, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Senior

Kennedy Brant made it tough on opposing offenses, finishing with 95 blocks.

Taylor Jones, Central Lee, Senior

For Central Lee, the main blocker at the net was Taylor Jones, as she recorded 93 to go along with her 213 digs. 

Madison Kelley, Riverside, Junior

A top-tier athlete, Madison Kelley had 93 blocks last year as a sophomore for the Bulldogs.

Abbie Brand, Pella, Senior

Abbie Brand tallied 24 solo blocks and finished with 93 total on the court.

Morgan Kooiman, Western Christian, Sophomore

Even as a freshman, Morgan Kooiman showed her abilities, recording 93 blocks.

Ellie Muller, Dowling Catholic, Senior

One of the top basketball players in Iowa, Ellie Muller also had a big volleyball season, recording 93 blocks.

Miley Manternach, Beckman Catholic, Senior

A middle hitter, Miley Manternach finished with 91 blocks las tyear.

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa.

