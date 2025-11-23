Iowa High School Wrestling District Assignments Revealed
The Iowa High School Athletic Association released district tournament assignments for the coming 2025-26 Iowa high school wrestling season.
The Board of Control confirmed the assignments and tournament sites for postseason wrestling, which will provide the individual qualifiers for the Iowa high school traditional state wrestling tournament.
Twenty-four qualifiers from each weight class in each class will advance to the 2026 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament, which will be held in Des Moines from Casey’s Center.
District tournaments in Class 2A and 1A feature 12 sites with the first and second place finishers at each weight class advancing to state. For 3A, the first, second and third place winners will all advance.
Here are the district tournament sites and assignments for the 2026 Iowa high school state wrestling tournament. All district tournaments take place Saturday, February 14.
Iowa High School Wrestling District Tournament Sites, Assignments
Class 3A
District 1: Ankeny
- Ankeny, Ames, Boone, Carlisle, Dallas Center-Grimes, Des Moines East, Des Moines North, Linn-Mar
District 2: Bettendorf
- Bettendorf, Clinton, Davenport North, Davenport West, Iowa City West, Muscatine, Pleasant Valley, Cedar Rapids Xavier
District 3: Cedar Falls
- Cedar Falls, Dubuque Senior, Western Dubuque, Iowa City Liberty, Marion, Mason City, Waterloo West, Waverly-Shell Rock
District 4: Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
- Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, Le Mars, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Southeast Polk, Urbandale, Waukee
District 5: Fort Dodge
- Bondurant-Farrar, Denison-Schleswig, Fort Dodge, Indianola, Lewis Central, Sioux City West, Spencer, Storm Lake
District 6: Iowa City High
- Ankeny Centennial, Burlington, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Davenport Central, Iowa City High, Newton, North Scott
District 7: Marshalltown
- Marshalltown, Cedar Rapids Washington, Clear Creek-Amana, Des Moines Roosevelt, Dowling Catholic, Dubuque Hempstead, Johnston, Waterloo East
District 8: Norwalk
- Norwalk, ADM, Des Moines Lincoln, Oskaloosa, Ottumwa, Pella, Cedar Rapids Prairie, West Des Moines Valley, Waukee Northwest
Class 2A
District 1: Ballard
- Alburnett, Ballard, Mount Vernon, North Polk, Perry, Roland-Story, Van Meter, Woodward-Granger
District 2: Benton
- Benton, Dike-New Hartford, Grinnell, Knoxville, Nevada, Solon, South Tama County, Wilton
District 3: Centerville
- Albia, Centerville, Chariton, Clarke, Eddyville-BF, Fairfield, Fort Madison, PCM
District 4: Central DeWitt
- Anamosa, Davenport Assumption, Camanche, Central DeWitt, Maquoketa, Monticello, Mount Pleasant, West Liberty
District 5: Glenwood
- Atlantic, Clarinda, Creston, Glenwood, Harlan, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Winterset
District 6: Independence
- AP/GC, Gilbert, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, Independence, Mid-Prairie, North Fayette Valley, Saydel, Union LaPorte City
District 7: Osage
- Charles City, Crestwood, Decorah, NH/TV, Oelwein, Osage, Dubuque Wahlert, Waukon
District 8: Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Bishop Heelan, Carroll, Greene County, Humboldt, Kuemper Catholic, MOC-Floyd Valley, OABCIG, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
District 9: Sioux Center
- Algona, Cherokee, Estherville-LC, Okoboji/HMS, Sheldon/South O’Brien, Sioux Center, Spirit Lake, Hull Western Christian
District 10: Webster City
- Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, Clear Lake, Denver, Eagle Grove, Forest City, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, Southeast Valley, Webster City
District 11: West Delaware
- BCLUW/SH, Center Point-Urbana, Iowa Falls-Alden, Tipton, Vinton-Shellsburg, West Branch, West Delaware
District 12: Williamsburg
- Cardinal, Davis County, Keokuk, Mediapolis, North Dame/West Burlington/Danville, Washington, West Marshall, Williamsburg
Class 1A
District 1: Central Elkader
- Beckman Catholic, Bellevue, Cascade, Central-Edgewood-Colesburg, Clayton Ridge, East Buchanan, Nashua-Plainfield, North Butler/Clarksville, North Linn, Northeast, Wapsie Valley
District 2: Colfax-Mingo
- ACGC, Baxter, Colfax-Mingo, Columbus Catholic, East Marshall, English Valleys, HLV, Lynnville-Sully, Montezuma, Moravia, North Mahaska
District 3: Interstate 35
- Central Decatur, Earlham, East Union, Griswold, Interstate 35, Joshua Christian Academy, Mount Ayr, Nodaway Valley, Pekin, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas, Wayne
District 4: Lake Mills
- Central Springs, Emmetsburg, Lake Mills, Mason City Newman, North Union, Northwood-Kensett, Saint Ansgar, Sumner-Fredericksburg, West Bend-Mallard, West Fork
District 5: Lisbon
- Belle Plaine, Durant, Lisbon, Lone Tree, Midland, New London, North Cedar, Iowa City Regina, Springville, WACO
District 6: MFL MarMac
- Don Bosco, Hudson, Maquoketa Valley, MFL MarMac, Postville, Riceville, Rockford, South Winneshiek, Starmont, Tripoli
District 7: Ogden
- AGWSR, Janesville, Manson Northwest Webster, Martendale-St. Marys, North Tama, Ogden, Panorama, South Hamilton, West Central Valley, West Hancock
District 8: Ridge View
- Alta-Aurelia, Audubon-EEHK-IKMM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, East Sac County, GTRA, Lawton-Bronson, MVAOCOU, Pocahontas Area, Ridge View, St. Edmond
District 9: Riverside
- Bedford, CAM, East Mills, Essex, Lenox, Logan-Magnolia, Riverside, South Central Calhoun, Southwest Valley, West Monona
District 10: Sigourney
- BGM, Columbus/Winfield-Mt Union, Highland, Iowa Valley, Jesup, Louisa-Muscatine, Pleasantville, Sigourney-Keota, Van Buren County, Wapello
District 11: Underwood
- AHSTW, Missouri Valley, Southwest Iowa, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Treynor, Tri-Center, Westwood, Woodbine, Woodbury Central
District 12: West Lyon
- Akron-Westfield, BHRV, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, Hinton, Kingsley-Pierson, MMCRU, Sibley-Ocheyedan, Sioux Central, West Lyon, West Sioux