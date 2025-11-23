High School

Iowa High School Wrestling District Assignments Revealed

District tournament sites, assignments set for Iowa high school wrestling

Dana Becker

Feb 22, 2025; Des Moines, Iowa, USA; The Southeast Polk Rams win the 3A IHSAA State Wrestling Championship with a new high school recored of 259.5 at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-The Des Moines Register
Feb 22, 2025; Des Moines, Iowa, USA; The Southeast Polk Rams win the 3A IHSAA State Wrestling Championship with a new high school recored of 259.5 at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-The Des Moines Register / Reese Strickland/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released district tournament assignments for the coming 2025-26 Iowa high school wrestling season.

The Board of Control confirmed the assignments and tournament sites for postseason wrestling, which will provide the individual qualifiers for the Iowa high school traditional state wrestling tournament.

Twenty-four qualifiers from each weight class in each class will advance to the 2026 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament, which will be held in Des Moines from Casey’s Center.

District tournaments in Class 2A and 1A feature 12 sites with the first and second place finishers at each weight class advancing to state. For 3A, the first, second and third place winners will all advance.

Here are the district tournament sites and assignments for the 2026 Iowa high school state wrestling tournament. All district tournaments take place Saturday, February 14.

Iowa High School Wrestling District Tournament Sites, Assignments

Class 3A

District 1: Ankeny

  • Ankeny, Ames, Boone, Carlisle, Dallas Center-Grimes, Des Moines East, Des Moines North, Linn-Mar

District 2: Bettendorf

  • Bettendorf, Clinton, Davenport North, Davenport West, Iowa City West, Muscatine, Pleasant Valley, Cedar Rapids Xavier

District 3: Cedar Falls

  • Cedar Falls, Dubuque Senior, Western Dubuque, Iowa City Liberty, Marion, Mason City, Waterloo West, Waverly-Shell Rock

District 4: Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

  • Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, Le Mars, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Southeast Polk, Urbandale, Waukee

District 5: Fort Dodge

  • Bondurant-Farrar, Denison-Schleswig, Fort Dodge, Indianola, Lewis Central, Sioux City West, Spencer, Storm Lake

District 6: Iowa City High

  • Ankeny Centennial, Burlington, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Davenport Central, Iowa City High, Newton, North Scott

District 7: Marshalltown

  • Marshalltown, Cedar Rapids Washington, Clear Creek-Amana, Des Moines Roosevelt, Dowling Catholic, Dubuque Hempstead, Johnston, Waterloo East

District 8: Norwalk

  • Norwalk, ADM, Des Moines Lincoln, Oskaloosa, Ottumwa, Pella, Cedar Rapids Prairie, West Des Moines Valley, Waukee Northwest

Class 2A

District 1: Ballard

  • Alburnett, Ballard, Mount Vernon, North Polk, Perry, Roland-Story, Van Meter, Woodward-Granger

District 2: Benton

  • Benton, Dike-New Hartford, Grinnell, Knoxville, Nevada, Solon, South Tama County, Wilton

District 3: Centerville

  • Albia, Centerville, Chariton, Clarke, Eddyville-BF, Fairfield, Fort Madison, PCM

District 4: Central DeWitt

  • Anamosa, Davenport Assumption, Camanche, Central DeWitt, Maquoketa, Monticello, Mount Pleasant, West Liberty

District 5: Glenwood

  • Atlantic, Clarinda, Creston, Glenwood, Harlan, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Winterset

District 6: Independence

  • AP/GC, Gilbert, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, Independence, Mid-Prairie, North Fayette Valley, Saydel, Union LaPorte City

District 7: Osage

  • Charles City, Crestwood, Decorah, NH/TV, Oelwein, Osage, Dubuque Wahlert, Waukon

District 8: Sergeant Bluff-Luton

  • Bishop Heelan, Carroll, Greene County, Humboldt, Kuemper Catholic, MOC-Floyd Valley, OABCIG, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

District 9: Sioux Center

  • Algona, Cherokee, Estherville-LC, Okoboji/HMS, Sheldon/South O’Brien, Sioux Center, Spirit Lake, Hull Western Christian

District 10: Webster City

  • Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, Clear Lake, Denver, Eagle Grove, Forest City, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, Southeast Valley, Webster City

District 11: West Delaware

  • BCLUW/SH, Center Point-Urbana, Iowa Falls-Alden, Tipton, Vinton-Shellsburg, West Branch, West Delaware

District 12: Williamsburg

  • Cardinal, Davis County, Keokuk, Mediapolis, North Dame/West Burlington/Danville, Washington, West Marshall, Williamsburg

Class 1A

District 1: Central Elkader

  • Beckman Catholic, Bellevue, Cascade, Central-Edgewood-Colesburg, Clayton Ridge, East Buchanan, Nashua-Plainfield, North Butler/Clarksville, North Linn, Northeast, Wapsie Valley

District 2: Colfax-Mingo

  • ACGC, Baxter, Colfax-Mingo, Columbus Catholic, East Marshall, English Valleys, HLV, Lynnville-Sully, Montezuma, Moravia, North Mahaska

District 3: Interstate 35

  • Central Decatur, Earlham, East Union, Griswold, Interstate 35, Joshua Christian Academy, Mount Ayr, Nodaway Valley, Pekin, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas, Wayne

District 4: Lake Mills

  • Central Springs, Emmetsburg, Lake Mills, Mason City Newman, North Union, Northwood-Kensett, Saint Ansgar, Sumner-Fredericksburg, West Bend-Mallard, West Fork

District 5: Lisbon

  • Belle Plaine, Durant, Lisbon, Lone Tree, Midland, New London, North Cedar, Iowa City Regina, Springville, WACO

District 6: MFL MarMac

  • Don Bosco, Hudson, Maquoketa Valley, MFL MarMac, Postville, Riceville, Rockford, South Winneshiek, Starmont, Tripoli

District 7: Ogden

  • AGWSR, Janesville, Manson Northwest Webster, Martendale-St. Marys, North Tama, Ogden, Panorama, South Hamilton, West Central Valley, West Hancock

District 8: Ridge View

  • Alta-Aurelia, Audubon-EEHK-IKMM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, East Sac County, GTRA, Lawton-Bronson, MVAOCOU, Pocahontas Area, Ridge View, St. Edmond

District 9: Riverside

  • Bedford, CAM, East Mills, Essex, Lenox, Logan-Magnolia, Riverside, South Central Calhoun, Southwest Valley, West Monona

District 10: Sigourney

  • BGM, Columbus/Winfield-Mt Union, Highland, Iowa Valley, Jesup, Louisa-Muscatine, Pleasantville, Sigourney-Keota, Van Buren County, Wapello

District 11: Underwood

  • AHSTW, Missouri Valley, Southwest Iowa, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Treynor, Tri-Center, Westwood, Woodbine, Woodbury Central

District 12: West Lyon

  • Akron-Westfield, BHRV, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, Hinton, Kingsley-Pierson, MMCRU, Sibley-Ocheyedan, Sioux Central, West Lyon, West Sioux
Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa