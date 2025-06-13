High School

Iowa high schooler working way back to diamond following leg amputation

Calamus-Wheatland’s Carter Henning lost his leg in a snowmobile accident

Dana Becker

SBLive

For Carter Henning of Calamus-Wheatland High School, the love of baseball has pushed him to return to the diamond following a scary and horrific accident.

Henning lost his leg during a snowmobile accident, receiving his prosthetic leg just a few short weeks ago according to a report by KCCI.

Now, the freshman is working his way back to playing alongside his friends yet this summer.

“If there’s a kid that’s gonna do it, it’s gonna be Carter Henning,” his head coach Caleb Banowetz said. “The work he puts in on the field and off the field, you just can’t ask for more than a player - especially at his age as a freshman.”

Henning played in 29 games with 26 starts last summer as an eighth-grader for the Warriors. He recorded seven hits with 10 runs scored and six RBI, drawing 16 walks while stealing six bases.

“I have a batting cage at home,” Henning said. “I hit in that quite a bit. I come early, get some ground balls once in a while and just work my hardest to get back to it.”

Henning, who underwent the amputation earlier this year, also played golf for Calamus-Wheatland during the spring. 

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa