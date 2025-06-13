Iowa high schooler working way back to diamond following leg amputation
For Carter Henning of Calamus-Wheatland High School, the love of baseball has pushed him to return to the diamond following a scary and horrific accident.
Henning lost his leg during a snowmobile accident, receiving his prosthetic leg just a few short weeks ago according to a report by KCCI.
Now, the freshman is working his way back to playing alongside his friends yet this summer.
“If there’s a kid that’s gonna do it, it’s gonna be Carter Henning,” his head coach Caleb Banowetz said. “The work he puts in on the field and off the field, you just can’t ask for more than a player - especially at his age as a freshman.”
Henning played in 29 games with 26 starts last summer as an eighth-grader for the Warriors. He recorded seven hits with 10 runs scored and six RBI, drawing 16 walks while stealing six bases.
“I have a batting cage at home,” Henning said. “I hit in that quite a bit. I come early, get some ground balls once in a while and just work my hardest to get back to it.”
Henning, who underwent the amputation earlier this year, also played golf for Calamus-Wheatland during the spring.