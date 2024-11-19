High School

Iowa (IAHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, championship matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Iowa high school football playoff brackets plus state championship game matchups

Brady Twombly

Southeast Polk's Holden Hansen (7) celebrates a semifinal win over Iowa City Liberty with his teammates Sam Reed (31) and Kaden Hills (4) on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, IA.
Southeast Polk's Holden Hansen (7) celebrates a semifinal win over Iowa City Liberty with his teammates Sam Reed (31) and Kaden Hills (4) on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, IA.

Playoff time has reached state championship week in Iowa high school football.

The postseason continues this week as all classifications are in the final round of playoff football on Thursday Nov. 21, Friday Nov. 22.

>>Iowa high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 high school football playoffs.

Iowa high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Iowa high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times:

Class 5A

Final round matchup

Valley vs Southeast Polk

7 p.m. Friday

Class 5A football bracket

Class 4A

Final round matchup

North Polk vs Pella

7 p.m. Thursday

Class 4A football bracket

Class 3A

Final round matchup

Wahlert vs Humboldt

6 p.m. Friday

Class 3A football bracket

Class 2A

Final round matchup

Spirit Lake vs West Lyon

7p.m. Friday

Class 2A football bracket

Class 1A

Final round matchup

Grundy Center vs Dike-New Hartford

4 p.m. Thursday

Class 1A football bracket

Class A football bracket

Class 8-Man football bracket

