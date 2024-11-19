Iowa (IAHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, championship matchups, game times
Here are all the 2024 Iowa high school football playoff brackets plus state championship game matchups
Playoff time has reached state championship week in Iowa high school football.
The postseason continues this week as all classifications are in the final round of playoff football on Thursday Nov. 21, Friday Nov. 22.
Iowa high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Iowa high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times:
Class 5A
Final round matchup
Valley vs Southeast Polk
7 p.m. Friday
Class 4A
Final round matchup
North Polk vs Pella
7 p.m. Thursday
Class 3A
Final round matchup
Wahlert vs Humboldt
6 p.m. Friday
Class 2A
Final round matchup
Spirit Lake vs West Lyon
7p.m. Friday
Class 1A
Final round matchup
Grundy Center vs Dike-New Hartford
4 p.m. Thursday
