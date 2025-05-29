Iowa legend Tim Dwight joins high school football program as coach
Before dominating at the University of Iowa and in the NFL, Tim Dwight carved out a name for himself at Iowa City High.
Now, all these years later, Dwight will return to the program that helped make him famous as an assistant football coach this fall.
Eliot Clough reported Wednesday that Dwight has made the decision, working with the special teams and running backs for the Little Hawks.
The 49-year-old was named the 1993 Gatorade Player of the Year before becoming a consensus All-American for the Hawkeyes. He was twice named to the all-Big Ten team and also made All-American in 1996 to go along with the consensus honor in 1997.
Following his college career where he was seventh on the Heisman Trophy ballot in 1997, Dwight was selected in the fourth round by the Atlanta Falcons. He returned a kickoff 94 yards in Super Bowl XXXIII against the Denver Broncos.
Dwight would play for five teams during his NFL career, catching 194 passes for almost 3,000 yards with 27 total touchdowns.
At both Iowa City High and Iowa, Dwight ran track, winning numerous titles including the Big Ten 100-meter dash and three relay championships.