Iowa native Cam Miller selected in NFL Draft by Las Vegas Raiders

Dana Becker

Former Solon High School star Cam Miller was selected in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Cam Miller dominated the Iowa high school football scene while at Solon. That success carried over to a national championship career with North Dakota State.

Now, Miller takes his talents to the next level after picking selected in the sixth round of the NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. Miller was the overall No. 215 pick in the draft from Green Bay.

The 6-foot-1 Miller helped the Bison captured the FCS national championship in both 2021 and 2024, being named MVP this past year. He finished his five-year career with a record of 45-11 to go along with 9,720 yards passing and 81 touchdowns.

Miller was a three-year starter for Solon High School, setting school records in several categories. The team went 32-3 with him as a starter, as he threw for almost 6,000 yards and 79 TDs while rushing for over 1,100 yards and 16 more scores. 

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

