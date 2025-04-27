Iowa native Cam Miller selected in NFL Draft by Las Vegas Raiders
Cam Miller dominated the Iowa high school football scene while at Solon. That success carried over to a national championship career with North Dakota State.
Now, Miller takes his talents to the next level after picking selected in the sixth round of the NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. Miller was the overall No. 215 pick in the draft from Green Bay.
The 6-foot-1 Miller helped the Bison captured the FCS national championship in both 2021 and 2024, being named MVP this past year. He finished his five-year career with a record of 45-11 to go along with 9,720 yards passing and 81 touchdowns.
Miller was a three-year starter for Solon High School, setting school records in several categories. The team went 32-3 with him as a starter, as he threw for almost 6,000 yards and 79 TDs while rushing for over 1,100 yards and 16 more scores.