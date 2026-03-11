Maxx Crosby Landing Spots: Teams Who Could Still Trade for Raiders’ Star Pass Rusher

Now that the dust has settled on the biggest story of the 2026 NFL offseason, let’s reassess where things stand.

Days after the Raiders agreed to send star pass rusher Maxx Crosby to the Ravens in exchange for first-round picks in 2026 and ’27, Baltimore decided to back out of the agreement after the 28-year-old failed the team’s physical.

Crosby was shut down by Las Vegas heading into the final two games of the 2025 season after he had injured his knee during a blowout loss to the Chiefs in mid-October. He underwent surgery in early January to repair his meniscus and has since been undergoing rehab—a process his surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttratche, has indicated is “ahead of schedule .”

That apparently wasn’t enough for the Ravens, however, as they’ve rescinded the deal, kept their draft capital, and pivoted to signing Trey Hendrickson .

Since then, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has reported that Crosby has already returned to the Raiders’ facility to continue his recovery, and that the general feeling is that the pass rusher will remain with the team as both sides look to move forward.

“Trade calls came. More will come,” he added. “But that’s where things are.”

On that note, here are four potential options for Crosby on the trade market.

Chicago Bears

The Bears could use some help along their defensive front. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Bears reportedly “monitored the situation” the first time around on Crosby, but ultimately weren’t major players and didn’t enter the bidding war between the Raiders and Cowboys.

However, circumstances have changed, and perhaps Chicago’s stance has as well.

Through the first week of free agency, Ben Johnson’s team has failed to truly address edge rusher, with their lone addition at the position being Kentavius Street, a depth player with only 10 career starts over a nine-year career.

Pairing Crosby with Montez Sweat off the edge would be a slam dunk for general manager Ryan Poles.

Dallas Cowboys

Kenny Clark and Maxx Crosby would be a lethal duo on Dallas's defense. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cowboys were in the Crosby sweepstakes until the very end, and according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, “set hard limits” on how far they’d go on a deal, despite apparently being devastated that they couldn’t get a trade across the finish line.

Dallas has since pivoted at the position, trading for defensive lineman Rashan Gary from the Packers in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick—while also trading defensive linemen Osa Odighizuka and Solomon Thomas on Wednesday. *insert eyeballs emoji here*

With Crosby potentially back on the market, owner and GM Jerry Jones has a decision to make: pass on a player his team has reportedly “eyed for a long time,” or pounce on the opportunity to land him for what would likely be a discounted price—one the Cowboys may have been comfortable with in the first place.

It’s worth noting that, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter , among the multiple doctors the Ravens consulted with to review Crosby’s MRI scans was Dr. Daniel Cooper, Dallas’s team doctor. So, it’s reasonable to believe they’d ultimately be out on the pass rusher as well.

New England Patriots

Mike Vrabel's defense needs more juice off the edge. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While it was noted over the weekend that there was “no way” Tom Brady— who owns just 5% of the Raiders, mind you —would allow the team to send Crosby to the Patriots and his former teammate Mike Vrabel, perhaps the latest developments could make him flexible on his stance.

New England has yet to make a major move at edge rusher this offseason, signing former Raven Dre’Mont Jones to a modest three-year deal while watching K’Lavon Chaisson sign with the Commanders and releasing Anfernee Jennings.

Crosby, who’s been rumored to want to play for Vrabel, would add an immediate presence to a Patriots front seven that needs it.

Philadelphia Eagles

Could Howie strike a deal for Crosby? | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Paging Howie Roseman.

The dealer of all dealers is always looking to better his team—no matter the cost—and with Crosby’s price now likely to be a bargain, it’s reasonable to believe that the Eagles general manager has at least thought about making a call to John Spytek.

After losing Jaelen Phillips to the Panthers in free agency, Philadelphia needs all the help it can get if it wants to improve upon the lowly 35% pass rush win rate it registered in 2025.

Plus, Crosby played his college ball at Eastern Michigan, so he’s been an Eagle before. Could he be again?

