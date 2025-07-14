High School

Iowa native Sean Gamble goes in first round of MLB Draft

Gamble played for IMG Academy, had committed to Vanderbilt for baseball

Dana Becker

Iowa native Sean Gamble was picked by the Kansas City Royals in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft Sunday night.
Sean Gamble’s baseball career has taken him around the United States. Now, the Iowa native knows where he wants to go next.

Gamble, who is from Des Moines and played for IMG Academy in Florida, was selected by the Kansas City Royals Sunday night in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft. He had originally committed to play baseball for Vanderbilt, but is likely to start his pro career instead.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Gamble is an outfielder who hits left and rose to the No. 7 spot in the 2025 class by Perfect Game for draft prospects. He is expected to play centerfield, but also has the ability to handle middle infield positions.

Gamble left the comforts of Iowa and his home to train at IMG Academy. The selection by the Royals will bring him back to the midwest and closer to home.

Dana Becker
