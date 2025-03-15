Iowa PBS to broadcast three state championships starting in 2025-26
There will be a new broadcast home for three of the biggest state championships in Iowa, as football, wrestling and basketball head to Iowa PBS for the 2025-26 season.
Recently, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa High School Sports Network were able to reach an agreement to end their contract. The IHSAA opposed to the pay-per-view format being used by the IHSSN for championship events.
Unlike the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, boys state events did not air for free via YouTube or online through an app. Iowa PBS also airs several girls state championships and will continue to do so.
The deal between the IHSAA and Iowa PBS is for multiple years and will see select championship events air statewide on Iowa PBS and stream for free through both Iowa PBS and IHSAA.
“The stories of Iowa student-athletes, teams, coaches, and communities are at the center of our Iowa PBS Sports coverage,” said Andrew Batt, executive director and general manager at Iowa PBS. “We are excited to extend our award-winning, in-depth broadcasts to the IHSAA and mutually ensure statewide access of these games across all 99 counties of Iowa and beyond. Every Iowan deserves an opportunity to witness these athletes pursue a championship on our state’s most extensive broadcast and streaming network.”
The partnership will start with the semifinals and championship games of the 2025 football season.
“We are thrilled to partner with Iowa PBS to bring our football, wrestling, and basketball state championship broadcasts to fans across the state,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. “Our fans have asked for a free and easily accessible broadcast option and Iowa PBS is just that.”