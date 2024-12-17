High School

Streaming dispute over Iowa state tournament events reached resolution

The ongoing dispute over streaming and media rights for live Iowa high school state sporting events has come to an end.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa High School Sports Network have come to an agreement for the remainder of the 2024-25 sport season. That includes upcoming state wrestling, swimming, track, soccer and baseball championships. 

In a statement posted by the IHSAA, through the rest of the 2024-25 school year, championship rounds of state events will be free to livestream. However, quarterfinals and semifinals will still require a fee to stream. 

Once the final out is made in the state baseball tournament this July, the matter will be resolved. Starting with the 2025-26 season, the IHSAA will take back control of all live events regarding boys state championships within Iowa. 

“IHSAA and IHSSN have reached a resolution in their media rights dispute which will make finals round livestreams free for viewers in 2024-25 and conclude their longstanding agreement following this athletic year,” the statement read. “The IHSAA’s Board of Control approved the settlement Tuesday morning, ending litigation that began in June 2023. Media rights for IHSAA events will return to the IHSAA effective Aug. 1, 2025.”

The IHSSN made it known they wanted to start charging to stream all state events, which prompted the IHSAA to make it known they wanted to take back media rights. 

