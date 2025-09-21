Iowa Prep Softball Standout Headed to SEC
An Iowa high school softball standout will take her talents to the SEC, as Lauren Sandholm committed to Mississippi State.
Sandholm is a junior at Ankeny Centennial High School who plays for Select Fastpitch Alvarado 18U. She did not compete in high school softball this past summer.
“I am beyond blessed to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Mississippi State University,” Sandholm posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). There are not enough words to say how grateful I am for the support and love I’ve been surrounded with from the minute I picked up a bat and ball.”
Lauren Sandholm Was Strong Two-Way Player as Freshman
As a freshman, Sandholm hit .302 with a home run in 33 games, making 53 plate appearances. She stole six bases and went 14-7 inside the circle with two saves.
Sandholm struck out 150 batters over 132-plus innings, sporting an earned run average of 1.58. She walked just 30 batters and allowed only 102 hits against some of the top lineups in the state.
“I cannot wait to wear Mississippi State across my chest,” Sandholm wrote. “I am so grateful for the opportunities and blessings God has given me and I am so excited to see what the future holds as a Bulldog! Hail State!.”
Sandholm lists herself as a pitcher and middle infielder on her social media page.
Mississippi State is coached by Samantha Ricketts, who is in her seventh season leading the program. They last reached the NCAA Super Regional round in 2022 and made NCAA Tournament appearances each of the past two seasons.
The Bulldogs went 39-19 last year and finished tied for fourth in the SEC. They have won at least 34 games four times under Ricketts.