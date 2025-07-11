Iowa prep to play basketball for Missouri
When Kellie Harper was the head women’s basketball coach at Missouri State, she landed a key recruit in Iowa all-time leading girls scorer Elle Ruffridge.
Now that Harper is at Missouri, she is hoping to find another gem from the Hawkeye State.
Ellie Muller, a member of the Class of 2026 from West Des Moines Dowling High School, committed to Harper and the Tigers recently. She is a 6-foot-3 power forward for the Maroons.
Muller becomes the second commit to the class, joining Cecilie Brandimore. They represent the first two players for Harper’s first high school class, as this will be her first season coaching at Missouri after Tennessee from 2019-24.
Along with helping Dowling reach the Class 5A title game last winter, Muller plays for All Iowa Attack, the same AAU team where Caitlin Clark shined. All Iowa Attack is one of 32 Nike Girls EYBL-sponsored programs.
During her junior season, Muller averaged 16.5 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game. She enters her senior year having already set the school record for blocks.
Muller held offers from both Iowa State and Drake.
Harper and Ruffridge paired up together to reach the NCAA Sweet 16 during the 2018-19 season. Harper left for Tennessee after, where she starred as a player under legendary head coach Pat Summit.
After taking a season off following five years with the Vols, Harper was hired by Missouri this past March.