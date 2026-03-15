Iowa Quartet Claims Nike Indoor Nationals Track Championship

A quartet of runners from Iowa high schools came together to capture an indoor national championship.

Caleb Ten Pas, Kolby Hodnefield, Jack Meggison and Quentin Nauman won the boys distance medley state championship at the Nike Indoor Nationals , which were held in at The Nike Track and Field Center at The Armory in New York City, New York.

DMR NATIONAL CHAMPIONS 🥇



Kolby and Team Iowa get it done in the State DMR Relay at Nike Indoor Nationals! pic.twitter.com/YkQIweCHt2 — Clear Lake Track & Field (@ClearLakeTF) March 15, 2026

The relay finished in a time of 9:46.23, less than a second ahead of a quartet out of Texas. Oregon finished third in the event.

Nauman, who is a multi-time state track and cross country champion for Western Dubuque, closed the relay in 29.61 to hold off Caden Leonard from Texas. Nauman has committed to run for the University of Oregon in the fall.

Ten Pas, a senior at Des Moines Christian, opened the relay, completing his laps in 1:56. Ten Pas will be a college teammate of Nauman’s at Oregon. Hodnefield, a senior at Clear Lake, has committed to play football for the University of Northern Iowa while Meggison is a junior at Dallas Center-Grimes.

Caleb Ten Pas With Runner-Up, Fourth Place Showing At Nike Indoor Nationals

During the national meet, Ten Pas was the runner-up in the 1,500 in a time of 3:48 while also placing fourth in the mile, completing the race in 4:05. Marcelo Mantecon out of Florida won both races as a junior.

Nauman also ran in the 800 during indoor nationals, placing 14th overall in 1:53.80, with Meggison finishing 38th in the same event in 1:56.30. Hodenfield was 31st in the 400 in 49.50.

Preston Johnson of Marshalltown finished eighth in the 5,000 in 14:31.