Iowa’s Jack McCaffery, Mason Watkins receive McDonald’s All-American nominations
Iowa’s Jack McCaffery and Mason Watkins are among the list of nominations for McDonald’s All-American consideration.
McCaffery, a senior at Iowa City West, is averaging just under 25 points per game. He also averages 8.3 rebounds, nearly three steals and almost two blocks while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 81 percent at the free throw line.
Watkins, a senior at West Burlington, is scoring 29.8 points a night with nearly six assists, five rebounds and three steals. He is knocking down 59 percent of his field goals, 40 percent of his 3-point attempts and is an 82 percent free throw shooter.
Two recent Iowa basketball players to be named to the McDonald’s All-American game include Omaha Biliew and Payton Sandford. Biliew played in the game in 2023 while Sanford was nominated in 2021.
McDonald’s All-American designation began in 1977 and has continued each season outside of 2020 and ‘21 due to COVID. There is both a boys and a girls game, along with skills competitions held. The game is televised nationally and was even held in Ames, Iowa at Hilton Coliseum back in 1999.
The girls game was first played in 2002.