Iowa’s top girls track and field leaders by event
The annual Drake Relays are set for next week in Des Moines, bringing together the top high school athletes in the state with those from around the world. The spectacle features high school, college, university and professional events over the course of several days.
It also marks a perfect time to look at some of the top postings so far this season in high school track and field. We previously showcased the boys, so now we have the girls, with the below times and markings current as of April 16 on GoBound.
These are all four classes combined into one, which will be how the Drake Relays are ran.
GIRLS IOWA HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD LEADERS
(As of April 16, 2025)
100-Meter Dash
1. Kelly Grobstich, Davenport Assumption, 11.99
2. Grace Erick, Sioux City East, 12.00
3. Katie Willits, Waukee Northwest, 12.13
4. Carly Busch, Boone, 12.14
5. Rachel Kacmarynski, Pella Christian, 12.16
200-Meter Dash
1. Kelly Grobstich, Davenport Assumption, 24.61
2. Meredith Van Wyk, Pella Christian, 25.07
3. Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake, 25.11
4. Grace Erick, Sioux City East, 25.15
5. Jerzee Knight, Clarinda, 25.21
400-Meter Dash
1. Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake, 56.86
2. Olivia Fehn, Johnston, 56.94
3. Anna Lursen, St. Edmond, 56.97
4. Kadence Huck, Nashua-Plainfield, 56.98
5. Bailey Vos, Pella Christian, 57.03
800-Meter Run
1. Grace Boleyn, Pleasant Valley, 2:14.03
2. Olivia Fehn, Johnston, 2:14.78
3. Evelyn Moeller, Mount Vernon, 2;15.39
4. Emee Dani, Waukee Northwest, 2:15.44
5. Kadence Huck, Nashua-Plainfield, 2:15.46
1,500-Meter Run
1. Charlee Gall, Cedar Falls, 4:39.34
2. Makenna Madetzke, Ankeny, 4:41.08
3. Ani Wedemeyer, Pleasant Valley, 4:41.22
4. Jordyn Brown, Indianola, 4:41.71
5. Lili Denton, Council Bluffs St. Albert, 4:42.16
3,000-Meter Run
1. Lili Denton, Council Bluffs St. Albert, 9:58.80
2. Charlee Gall, Cedar Falls, 10:01.08
3. Jordyn Brown, Indianola, 10:01.84
4. Piper Messerly, Dallas Center-Grimes, 10:03.93
5. Marissa Ferebee, Pella, 10:06.40
100-Meter Hurdles
1. Emma Havighurst, Valley, 14.21
2. Josie McGraw, Indianola, 14.43
3. Morgan Karr, Valley, 14.66
4. Josi Dufoe, ADM, 14.90
5. Alayna Schulte, Waukee Northwest, 14.91
400-Meter Hurdles
1. Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake, 1:01.26
2. Avery Winter, Waukee Northwest, 1:03.50
3. Josie McGraw, Indianola, 1:04.19
4. Angelica Attinger, Ames, 1:04.62
5. Kylin Smith, Ankeny Centennial, 1:05.02
Long Jump
1. Abby Mecklenburg, Linn-Mar, 20-08.25
2. Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake, 19-2
3. Mackenzie Harder, Storm Lake, 18-11
4. Sophia Hatcher, Ames, 18-9.5
5. Aiden Gosselink, Grinnell, 18-7
High Jump
1. Reese Wagner, North Polk, 5-8.25
2. Ema Roberts, HLV, 5-7
(tie) Rachel Schany, Emmetsburg, 5-7
(tie) London Warmuth, ADM, 5-7
5. Trista Ohlmeier, MVAOCOU, 5-6
Shot Put
1. Kylee Hill, Burlington, 46-7
2. Charlee Morton, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, 45-0
3. Brylie Lorence, Fort Madison, 44-10.75
4. Delilah Subsin, Ottumwa, 43-9
5. Lauren Travis, Spirit Lake, 43-8.5
Discus
1. Delilah Subsin, Ottumwa, 145-4
2. Libby Dix, Mount Vernon, 144-9
3. Anna Hadley, Pekin, 141-8
4. Rachel Haack, Iowa City High, 141-6
5. Gabriella Ragins, Pleasant Valley, 141-5
100-Meter Wheelchair
1. Ally Darter, Dubuque Hempstead, 26.06
2. Payton Maas, West Liberty, 28.82
200-Meter Wheelchair
1. Ally Darter, Dubuque Hempstead, 50.27
2. Payton Maas, West Liberty, 59.16
400-Meter Wheelchair
1. Ally Darter, Dubuque Hempstead, 1:31.79
2. Payton Maas, West Liberty, 2:05.37
Shot Put Wheelchair
1. Ally Darter, Dubuque Hempstead, 12-8
Shot Put Ambulatory
1. Josie Green, Cascade, 19-6
100-Meter Ambulatory
1. Josie Green, Cascade, 20.31
200-Meter Ambulatory
1. Josie Green, Cascade, 44.98