Iowa schools could be forced to change discriminatory mascot names
Schools such as Estherville-Lincoln Central could be forced to change the nickname and mascot they have used for years because of a new bill being introduced in the Iowa Senate.
Introduced by Democratic Sen. Molly Donahue, Senate File 382 - if passed - would bar public school and private schools, along with community colleges and state universities, from using what the bill describes as discriminatory mascots.”
If they fail to make the required change, those schools would not be provided state tuition aid.
Mascots Matter, an advocacy group, told CBS2Iowa.com that they are working to ensure students with disabilities do not have to experience discrimination in their schools.
“If a student were to be enrolled in this school with dwarfism, whether they like the mascot or not, this puts undue emotional labor on that student and their family to have to constantly educate and express, like when you chant the mascot’s name, that you don’t call me that name,” Rachel Wherley, co-director of Mascots Matter, said. “And it does create a discriminatory environment, which is illegal. Dwarfism is a disability. That’s not a partisan issue.”
The nickname for Estherville-Lincoln Central is the Midgets. Located in Estherville, the school became consolidated with Estherville and Lincoln Central school districts in 1997 and has over 1,100 students. Estherville was the Midgets before the consolidation.
Illinois and other states have followed a similar bill. If passed in Iowa, the prohibited mascots would need to be phased out by 2027.
Mason City High School recently changed its nickname from Mohawks to Riverhawks.