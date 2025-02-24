High School

Iowa schools could be forced to change discriminatory mascot names

Estherville-Lincoln Central among those around U.S. coming under fire

Dana Becker

The use of the nickname Midgets could soon be over at Estherville-Lincoln Central.
The use of the nickname Midgets could soon be over at Estherville-Lincoln Central. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Schools such as Estherville-Lincoln Central could be forced to change the nickname and mascot they have used for years because of a new bill being introduced in the Iowa Senate.

Introduced by Democratic Sen. Molly Donahue, Senate File 382 - if passed - would bar public school and private schools, along with community colleges and state universities, from using what the bill describes as discriminatory mascots.”

If they fail to make the required change, those schools would not be provided state tuition aid. 

Mascots Matter, an advocacy group, told CBS2Iowa.com that they are working to ensure students with disabilities do not have to experience discrimination in their schools.

“If a student were to be enrolled in this school with dwarfism, whether they like the mascot or not, this puts undue emotional labor on that student and their family to have to constantly educate and express, like when you chant the mascot’s name, that you don’t call me that name,” Rachel Wherley, co-director of Mascots Matter, said. “And it does create a discriminatory environment, which is illegal. Dwarfism is a disability. That’s not a partisan issue.”

The nickname for Estherville-Lincoln Central is the Midgets. Located in Estherville, the school became consolidated with Estherville and Lincoln Central school districts in 1997 and has over 1,100 students. Estherville was the Midgets before the consolidation.

Illinois and other states have followed a similar bill. If passed in Iowa, the prohibited mascots would need to be phased out by 2027. 

Mason City High School recently changed its nickname from Mohawks to Riverhawks.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa