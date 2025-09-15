Iowa Softball Lands Another In-State Prospect
The University of Iowa softball team continues to land commitments from key in-state talent, as Maddyn Gates gave her verbal to the program.
Earlier in the day, Hayden Gookin announced she would play for Iowa. Like Gates, Gookin is a Class of 2027 prospect out of Cedar Rapids Xavier High School.
“I am beyond blessed to announce that I will be continuing my academic and softball career at the University of Iowa,” Gates posted on social media. “I want to thank my dad for always being out there with me, throwing front toss and catching for me no matter how busy or tired he is. His time and effort mean so much, and I wouldn’t be the athlete I am today without his help and dedication.”
“I also want to thank my mom, who is not only my biggest supporter, but my best friend. She’s always there for me, whether it’s cheering me on in the stands, encouraging me after a tough game, or reminding me to stay confident and keep believing in myself.”
Maddyn Gates Key Piece for Cedar Rapids Xavier Program
This past summer, Gates helped Cedar Rapids Xavier reach the Class 4A state softball tournament, hitting .400 with 15 home runs, 10 doubles, 51 RBI and 22 runs scored. She was also a key pitcher, starting 12 games while going 7-3 with 39 strikeouts.
The Saints will be counting on Gates after the loss of several senior starters, including current Hawkeye freshman Braylen Conlon.
Gates added that she is “grateful for the many teammates I’ve had along the way who’ve pushed me to be my best and have become lifelong friends.”