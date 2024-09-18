Iowa State commits Alex Manske, Jack Limbaugh of Algona (Iowa) continue to pile up wins
The Bulldogs are 3-0 entering their Homecoming game
Alex Manske and Jack Limbaugh, seniors at Algona who have committed to Iowa State
University, have their Bulldogs a perfect 3-0 entering Homecoming this week against Boyden-
Hull/Rock Valley.
In a 34-12 victory last Friday night over Estherville-LC, Manske completed 17 of 23 passes for 274
yards and two touchdowns. He added a rushing score and 4.5 tackles on defense.
For the season, Manske has completed 66 percent of his passes for 751 yards and seven
touchdowns with no interceptions. He has 164 yards rushing and six rushing scores.
Limbaugh, who will focus on defense for the Cyclones, has five tackles with a sack.
-- Dana Becker | @SBLiveIA
