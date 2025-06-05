High School

Iowa State offers multi-sport standout Braylon Bingham

Pleasantville’s Braylon Bingham picks up Iowa State football offer

Dana Becker

Matt Campbell and Iowa State have offered Pleasantville's Braylon Bingham.
Matt Campbell and Iowa State have offered Pleasantville's Braylon Bingham. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pleasantville’s Braylon Bingham has picked up a major Div. I football offer ahead of his junior football season starting in a few short months.

Bingham, who took part in a camp held at Iowa State University in Ames earlier this week, was offered by the Cyclone coaches following his performance.

“After a great camp with (co-defensive coordinator Deon Broomfield) I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from Iowa State University,” Bingham posted on social media.

As a sophomore last year for the Trojans, Bingham threw for over 1,700 yards with 23 touchdowns while rushing for 368 yards and eight more scores. At 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, his future is likely on defense, where he had 49.5 tackles with six interceptions including a pick-6.

Bingham also averaged over 28 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Pleasantville basketball team over the winter while competing at the state track and field meet in the spring. Currently, he is playing baseball for the Trojans where he is 2-0 with 20 strikeouts in just under 13 innings pitching while hitting .368 with eight RBI.

Earlier this month, Bingham took part in a camp hosted by the University of Iowa. He will do the same on June 14 in Madison, Wisconsin with the Badgers.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa