Iowa State offers multi-sport standout Braylon Bingham
Pleasantville’s Braylon Bingham has picked up a major Div. I football offer ahead of his junior football season starting in a few short months.
Bingham, who took part in a camp held at Iowa State University in Ames earlier this week, was offered by the Cyclone coaches following his performance.
“After a great camp with (co-defensive coordinator Deon Broomfield) I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from Iowa State University,” Bingham posted on social media.
As a sophomore last year for the Trojans, Bingham threw for over 1,700 yards with 23 touchdowns while rushing for 368 yards and eight more scores. At 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, his future is likely on defense, where he had 49.5 tackles with six interceptions including a pick-6.
Bingham also averaged over 28 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Pleasantville basketball team over the winter while competing at the state track and field meet in the spring. Currently, he is playing baseball for the Trojans where he is 2-0 with 20 strikeouts in just under 13 innings pitching while hitting .368 with eight RBI.
Earlier this month, Bingham took part in a camp hosted by the University of Iowa. He will do the same on June 14 in Madison, Wisconsin with the Badgers.