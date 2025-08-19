Iowa State’s Depth Chart Filled with Former Prep Standouts
In just a few days, the Iowa State football team will begin the 2025 season in Ireland against Big 12 Conference rival Kansas State.
Coming off the most productive season in terms of wins in program history, there are plenty of expectations around the Cyclones this year and head coach Matt Campbell.
Quarterback Rocco Becht is among the top players returning, but Iowa State also a strong feel of former Iowa high school standouts set to start against the Wildcats.
The school released a depth chart ahead of the game, as several starters who competed in Iowa are listed on the first line. That includes Tyler Moore, Tyler Miller, Kooper Ebel, Drew Clausen, Will McLaughlin, Jamison Patton, Caleb Bacon and Kyle Konrardy.
Carson Brown, Beau Goodwin, Jim Bonifas and Gabe Burkle are listed as and/or, meaning they could be a starter based on the package used by Iowa State to begin the game.
Several Top Iowa High School Programs Have Players at Iowa State
Patton was a standout at both Ankeny and Des Moines Roosevelt, Brown played at Dowling Catholic, McLaughlin was a standout at Harlan, Bacon played for Lake Mills, Goodwin saw time last year after helping lead Kingsley-Pierson to glory, Ebel played at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, Clausen at Dallas Center-Grimes, Bonifas and Konrardy at Dubuque Senior, Miller is from Greene County, Moore is from Johnston and Burke from Cedar Rapids Prairie.
Looking even further into the two-deep, the second-string quarterbacks are both Iowa high school graduates in Alex Manske and Connor Moberly. Manske, a former Algona standout, is a true freshman who was one of the top quarterback recruits in his class.
Moberly, meanwhile, helped lead Southeast Polk to a Class 5A state championship. His former high school teammate, Abu Sama, is the backup at running back with former ADM star Aiden Flora behind him.
Tyler Maro of Davenport Assumption is another listed backup.