Iowa state volleyball: Champions crowned across all five classes
The final day of the Iowa state volleyball championships saw winners crowned in all five classes. The four-day event concluded Thursday from Coralville and the Xtream Arena.
Kicking things off was the Class 5A title game between top-seed and No. 1 ranked Pleasant Valley, and upset-minded Waukee Northwest. The Wolves marched through as the No. 6 seed, but could not pull one more stunner, falling in four.
Leaning on its juniors and seniors, Pleasant Valley secured its 30th straight win on the season, denying Waukee Northwest a repeat of gold and winning it all for the second time in three seasons. All-tournament captain Isabelle Kremer had 24 kills while Gabriella Ragins added 11.
The Wolves were paced by Logan Vogt, who had 21 kills, and Piper Ladwig, who added 10.
Kremer, Vogt, Ragins, Avery Vogt, Delaney Miller of Ankeny Centennial and West Des Moines Dowling's Ella Rogers and Ellie Muller were named all-tournament team.
Crusaders end year on top of 4A
Sioux City Bishop Heelan had little trouble securing the 4A title, sweeping Pella. It marks the fourth volleyball championship for the Crusaders, and first since going back-to-back in 2006 and '07.
Maliyah Hacker had 20 kills with 10 digs and Ava Lloyd added 14 kills and 15 digs to lead Heelan. Maddie LaFleur recorded 36 assists and had 13 digs.
Pella was paced by a balanced attack from Brooke Schulte, Emma Eekhoff and Katie Scheckel, who combined for 24 kills.
The all-tournament team included LaFleur, who was the captain, Lloyd, Eekhoff, Scheckel, Hacker, McKenzie Moller of North Scott and Bre VanDenTop from Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Mount Vernon finally reached the mountain top in 3A
After winning gold in 2019, Mount Vernon has been so close each of the past three years to claiming the title once more. This season, though, they finally reached the top, sweeping Western Christian.
Chloe Meester, one of the top players in the state, was named captain of the all-tournament team after recording 16 kills. Teammate Sydney Maue added 14 as the Mustangs avenged a loss to Western Christian in the finals a season ago.
Sydney Huber had 38 assists, six digs and four kills for Mount Vernon, while Paige Schurbon added five kills.
Western Christian, who began the season with six straight losses, was seeking its third straight title. They were hoping to add title No. 20 to the trophy case. Morgan Kooiman had 11 kills and Scarlett Winterfeld 10.
Meester, Maue, Winterfeld, Huber, Maggie Van Schepen of Western Christian, Olivia Donovan from Dubuque Wahlert and Hannah Cantwell of West Delaware completed the all-tournament team.
Denver sweeps E-B-F, wins first state title
It was a historical season for the Denver volleyball team, complete with winning gold in 2A. The Cyclones swept Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont to secure the first state title in program history.
Denver finished the season 46-3 overall, as Grace Mullihan, Mylee Thurm and Bailey Mullihan combined to overcome E-B-F's Molly Shafer. Grace Mullihan had 13 kills while Thurm and Bailey Mullihan each had 11.
Channing Johnson dished out 38 assists with nine digs while Alayna Akers had 13 digs. Shafer led the way with 26 kills and 18 digs while Lacey Taylor added eight kills for E-B-F.
Shafer was all-tournament team captain with Kate Shafer joining her. Mulihan, Mulihan, Johnson, Iowa City Regina's Reese Naeve and Ali Scherbring of Dyersville Beckman completed the team.