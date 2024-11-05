Iowa state volleyball: Mount Vernon, top seeds all advance in 3A to semifinals
Seeding held up in Class 3A Tuesday at the Iowa high school state volleyball champions, as Mount Vernon, Western Christian, West Delaware and Dubuque Wahlert each advanced. All four secured spots in the semifinals on Wednesday from Coralville and the Xtream Arena.
Mount Vernon, the No. 1 ranked team and top seed, swept past Mid-Prairie by scores of 25-22, 25-16 and 25-16. Chloe Meester recorded a match-high 14 kills to go along with 11 digs while Sydney Maue added 10 kills, two aces, eight digs and a solo block.
Jovi Evans had 12 kills and 11 digs for Mid-Prairie.
Awaiting Mount Vernon in the next round will be Dubuque Wahlert, as they earned a four-set win over Carroll Kuemper, 25-18, 22-25, 25-23 and 25-17. Both Audrey Tschiggfrie and Anna Roling had 14 kills with Karley Belken and Claire Lueken adding nine each for Wahlert.
Kaylee Walter had a match-high 23 digs and Tschiggfrie added 20 with Olivia Donovan picking up eight kills. Carroll Kuemper was led by 19 kills from Brianna Wittrock and 23 digs by Kaylie Simons.
West Delaware put Davenport Assumption away in four, winning 25-19, 25-13, 18-25 and 25-20. Hannah Cantwell picked up 20 kills, Lauren LeClere had 13 and Brooke Krogmann 11 with Susie Funke scoring two aces.
Assumption’s Ellah Derrer had 19 kills and Alyssa O’Neal 16.
Western Christian will be the next opponent for West Delaware, as they escaped vs. Sioux Center in a five-set classic. Scores were 25-13, 25-23, 17-25, 19-25 and 15-13.
Scarlett Winterfeld led Western Christian with 21 kills while Bentley Bliek had 14 and Morgan Kooiman 11. Just five different players had kills in the win as Maggie Van Schepen recorded 15 digs and two aces while Winterfield had four aces.
For Sioux Center, Margo Schuiteman had 16 kills and Maci Schmalbeck recorded 16 digs.
Mount Vernon (43-4) will face Dubuque Wahlert (26-8) at 2 p.m. Wednesday while Western Christian (32-13) takes on West Delaware (39-6) at 2:25 p.m. The championship is set for Thursday at 2:30 p.m.