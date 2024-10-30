Iowa state volleyball tickets punched in 5A, 4A, 3A
Tickets were punched, and state brackets were announced for three Iowa volleyball classes Tuesday night. Regional action took place around the state in Class 5A, 4A, and 3A.
For the 24 qualifiers, it marked a championship banner and a chance to add more to the trophy case when the state volleyball tournament begins in Coralville on Monday, November 4.
Several schools kept lengthy streaks alive with wins including Western Christian in 3A. The Wolfpack moved to 31-13 on the year with a sweep over Humboldt, punching a ticket to state for the 24th consecutive year.
Davenport Assumption also advanced in 3A, earning its seventh straight trip, while another 3A school, Carroll Kuemper, is in the elite field for a third consecutive time.
Mid-Prairie claimed the third bid in the last 20 years in 3A while Pella is back for the first time since 2018 as a contender in 4A.
The 5A field features Pleasant Valley, Ankeny Centennial, Ankeny, West Des Moines Dowling, Indianola, Waukee Northwest, Cedar Falls and Waukee.
Cedar Rapids Xavier, making its ninth straight appearance, claimed the No. 1 seed in 4A while Mount Vernon is No. 1 in 3A.
All three defending champions earned spots in Dowling, North Scott (4A) and Western Christian.
The 2A and 1A fields will be determined Wednesday night.
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL STATE PAIRINGS
Class 5A
First Round
Monday, November 4
Pleasant Valley vs. Waukee, noon
Ankeny Centennial vs. Cedar Falls, 12:25 p.m.
West Des Moines Dowling vs. Indianola, 2 p.m.
Ankeny vs. Waukee Northwest, 2:25 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, November 6
Pleasant Valley/Waukee winner vs. WDM Dowling/Indianola winner, 10 a.m.
Ankeny Centennial/Cedar Falls winner vs. Ankeny/Waukee Northwest winner, 10:25 a.m.
Championship
Thursday, November 7
Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 10 a.m.
Class 4A
First Round
Monday, November 4
Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 4 p.m.
Sioux City Heelan vs. Carlisle, 4;25 p.m.
Clear Creek-Amana vs. Pella, 6 p.m.
North Scott vs. Glenwood, 6:25 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, November 6
Cedar Rapids Xavier/Sergeant Bluff-Luton winner vs. Clear Creek-Amana/Pella winner, noon
Sioux City Heelan/Carlisle winner vs. North Scott/Glenwood winner, 12:25 p.m.
Championship
Thursday, November 7
Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 12:15 p.m.
Class 3A
First Round
Tuesday, November 5
Mount Vernon vs. Mid-Prairie, 10 a.m.
Western Christian vs. Sioux Center, 10:25 a.m.
Dubuque Wahlert vs. Carroll Kuemper, noon
West Delaware vs. Davenport Assumption, 12:25 p.m.
Wednesday, November 6
Mount Vernon/Mid-Prairie winner vs. Dubuque Wahlert/Carroll Kuemper winner, 2 p.m.
Western Christian/Sioux Center winner vs. West Delaware/Davenport Assumption winner, 2:25 p.m.
Championship
Thursday, November 7
Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 2:30 p.m.