Iowa Top 10 High School Football Teams: Full Schedules and Must-See Matchups
With high school football right around the corner, we are taking a look at the full schedules for the Top 10 teams in the state of Iowa and highlighting the must-see matchups you won't want to miss this season.
The 2025 High School On SI Iowa High School Football Preseason Top 25 came out earlier this week, with West Des Moines Valley picked as the preseason favorite.
From No. 1 West Des Moines Valley to No. 10 Clear Creek-Amana, here are the full schedules and can't-miss games for Iowa's 10 best teams.
Full schedules for Iowa's Top 10 high school football teams
1. West Des Moines Valley
- Aug. 29: vs. Dowling Catholic*
- Sep. 5: at Waukee Northwest
- Sep. 12: vs. Urbandale
- Sep. 19: at Waukee*
- Sep. 26: at Indianola
- Oct. 3: vs. Ankeny Centennial*
- Oct. 10: at Sioux City North
- Oct. 17: at Ankeny
- Oct. 24: vs. Lincoln
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team
2. Iowa City Liberty
- Aug. 29: vs. Cedar Falls
- Sep. 5: at Southeast Polk*
- Sep. 12: vs. Linn-Mar
- Sep. 19: at Johnston
- Sep. 26: at Iowa City West
- Oct. 3: vs. Davenport Central
- Oct. 10: at Pleasant Valley
- Oct. 17: vs. Iowa City
- Oct. 24: vs. Muscatine
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team
3. Waukee
- Aug. 29: at Johnston
- Sep. 5: vs. Ankeny
- Sep. 12: at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- Sep. 19: vs. West Des Moines Valley*
- Sep. 26: at Dallas Center-Grimes
- Oct. 3: vs. Marshalltown
- Oct. 10: at Dowling Catholic*
- Oct. 17: at Waukee Northwest
- Oct. 24: vs. Waterloo West
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team
4. Sioux City East
- Aug. 29: vs. Sioux City North
- Sep. 5: at Norwalk*
- Sep. 12: at Bishop Heelan Catholic
- Sep. 19: vs. Sioux City West
- Sep. 26: at Ankeny
- Oct. 3: vs. Roosevelt
- Oct. 10: at Johnston
- Oct. 17: vs. Lincoln
- Oct. 24: at Ames
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team
5. Lewis Central
- Aug. 28: vs. North Polk
- Sep. 5: at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Sep. 12: at Harlan
- Sep. 19: vs. Carroll
- Sep. 26: vs. Glenwood
- Oct. 3: at Boone
- Oct. 10: vs. Denison-Schleswig
- Oct. 17: at ADM
- Oct. 24: vs. Jefferson
6. Southeast Polk
- Aug. 29: vs. Ankeny Centennial*
- Sep. 5: vs. Iowa City Liberty*
- Sep. 12: at Norwalk*
- Sep. 19: at Dowling Catholic*
- Sep. 26: vs. Ottumwa
- Oct. 3: at Iowa City
- Oct. 10: vs. Waukee Northwest
- Oct. 17: vs. Johnston
- Oct. 24: at Des Moines East
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team
7. Dowling Catholic
- Aug. 29: at West Des Moines Valley*
- Sep. 5: vs. Johnston
- Sep. 12: at Dallas Center-Grimes
- Sep. 19: vs. Southwest Polk*
- Sep. 26: vs. Waterloo West
- Oct. 3: at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- Oct. 10: vs. Waukee*
- Oct. 17: vs. Ankeny Centennial*
- Oct. 24: at Marshalltown
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team
8. Ankeny Centennial
- Aug. 29: at Southeast Polk*
- Sep. 5: vs. Linn-Marr Marion
- Sep. 12: at Lincoln
- Sep. 19: vs. Ankeny
- Sep. 26: at Urbandale
- Oct. 3: at West Des Moines Valley*
- Oct. 10: vs. Indianola
- Oct. 17: at Dowling Catholic*
- Oct. 24: vs. Sioux City North
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team
9. Norwalk
- Aug. 29: vs. Indianola
- Sep. 5: at Sioux City East*
- Sep. 12: at Southeast Polk*
- Sep. 19: vs. Ames
- Sep. 26: vs. Iowa City
- Oct. 3: at Des Moines East
- Oct. 10: vs. Ottumwa
- Oct. 17: vs. Urbandale
- Oct. 24: at Waukee Northwest
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team
10. Clear Creek-Amana
- Aug. 29: vs. Davenport West
- Sep. 5: at Davenport North
- Sep. 12: at Xavier
- Sep. 19: vs. North Scott
- Sep. 26: at Grinnell
- Oct. 3: vs. Marion
- Oct. 10: vs. Newton
- Oct. 17: at Pella
- Oct. 24: vs. Oskaloosa