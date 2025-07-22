High School on SI Iowa High School Football Preseason Top 25
The end of August brings with it the start of the Iowa high school football season. But before we can get to those epic Friday Night Lights, we need to go through the always entertaining preseason.
As part of our Countdown to Kickoff series on High School on SI, we are presenting you a look at the preseason Top 25 for this year.
All classifications outside of eight-player are included with this meaning teams from Class 5A down to A are eligible. Surprisingly, 15 teams in this year's Preseason Top 25 were not in our 2024 Final Top 25 Iowa High School Football State Rankings. Even more shocking is that the top three teams in last year's final rankings - North Polk, Dubuque Wahlert and West Lyon - did not crack this year's initial Top 25. All three went 13-0 and won state titles.
Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Preseason Top 25:
HIGH SCHOOL ON SI IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PRESEASON TOP 25
1. West Des Moines Valley
Last season: 10-3; No. 5 in the Final Top 25 Iowa High School Football State Rankings
Defending 5A state runners-up a year ago, the Tigers had their shot at knocking off Southeast Polk in an incredible thriller. Drake DeGroote is back at quarterback and will have Louisville-commit Jayden McGregory at wide receiver. DeGroote threw 24 touchdowns to the likes of returning receivers Jayden Brown and Trent Grevengoed.
2. Iowa City Liberty
Last season: 10-2; No. 8 in the Final Top 25 Iowa High School Football State Rankings
From battling in 4A to competing in 5A, the rise as been rapid for the Lightning. Reece Rettig returns having put together a 32-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio last season. He threw for over 2,700 yards and ran for nearly 500 more.
3. Waukee
Last season: 6-4
Four-year starter Beckett Bakker has been one of the most consistent quarterbacks in the state, growing into the role of a leader through the trials and tribulations on the field. He had 19 touchdown passes and almost 500 yards rushing last year. Bakker underwent surgery over the offseason but is scheduled to be healthy and ready to roll.
4. Sioux City East
Last season: 6-4
Could this be the year someone outside of central Iowa rises to the top? The Black Raiders are hoping so, as they feature quarterback Cal Jepsen, one of the top multi-sport athletes in the state. He threw for over 2,300 yards with 24 TDs last fall.
5. Lewis Central
Last season: 10-2; No. 12 in the Final Top 25 Iowa High School Football State Rankings
The Titans have all the pieces on offense to be explosive once again, led by dynamic wide receiver Leonardo Tatum, who averaged 27 yards per catch with 11 touchdowns. Jacob Jefferis, Brayden Doss and Peyton Phippen are also back.
6. Southeast Polk
Last season: 9-4; No. 4 in the Final Top 25 Iowa High School Football State Rankings
Nobody has won 5A since it was created besides the Rams, as they just keep finding ways to raise the trophy in November. Last year, they lost four regular season games but got hot when it mattered most, defeating Valley in the finals.
7. Dowling Catholic
Last season: 10-2
Joey Nahas is back to lead the Maroons on offense, as they went 10-2 a season ago before bowing out to Valley in the playoffs. Ian Middleton, Cohen Shelton and Sam Drexler are also back on offense with the defense to feature Joel Sankoh, Jackson Miller and Ryan Bobo. The offense also added a key piece in Ames transfer and Iowa State recruit Jeffrey Roberts, a true deep threat.
8. Ankeny Centennial
Last season: 8-3
Braeden Jackson is gone and will be tough to replace, but the Jaguars have shown an ability to use the next-man-in mindset year after year. JJ Morgan rushed for over 300 yards and returns from a team that lost twice to Dowling and once to Southeast Polk.
9. Norwalk
Last season: 6-4
Sure, the move up from 4A to 5A will be a challenge, but the Warriors are loaded with skill players who can get it done. It starts with quarterback James Hatlevig, who had 18 touchdowns last year. From there, top prospect Luke Brewer is regarded as the best tight end in the state after catching nearly 500 yards. Eli Robbins, an Iowa commit, had over 900 yards from scrimmage last year.
10. Clear Creek-Amana
Last season: 6-4
Conlan Poynton is the anchor on offense for the Clippers, as he passed for over 1,200 and ran for another 900 with 16 rushing scores. The likes of Noah Collis, Nick Daniel, Ethan Vice and Tay Seals provide options.
11. Cedar Rapids Xavier
Last season: 7-4
The Saints could be the ones to beat in 4A, as they feature Cash Parks at quarterback. Parks, who will be a junior, threw for over 1,000 yards last year. Carter Hoffmann also returns as he rushed for nearly 1,300 yards and found the end zone 13 times.
12. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Last season: 11-1; No. 18 in the Final Top 25 Iowa High School Football State Rankings
It will be a new slate for the Warriors, as they were semifinalists in 3A and now battle with the big boys of 4A. They make the change in a good year, as returning talent like Isiah Jervik, Ryan Husen and Gavin Warren are set to lead the way.
13. Mount Vernon
Last season: 10-2; No. 17 in the Final Top 25 Iowa High School Football State Rankings
Kellan Haverback, Jase Jaspers, Michael Ryan and the rest of the Mustangs have experienced plenty of success, losing just a handful of games over the last few years. Haverback had 27 touchdown passes last year.
14. Algona
Last season: 9-2; No. 24 in the Final Top 25 Iowa High School Football State Rankings
Nathan Manske steps into the fold as the new starting quarterback for the Bulldogs after getting his feet wet a year ago. Manske replaced his brother, Alex, who is currently at Iowa State playing football. William Weichert and Evan Allie are skill players to help make it easier on the youngster.
15. Fort Dodge
Last season: 7-3
Last year, the Dodgers were forced to compete without returning all-stater Dreshaun Ross, as the Oklahoma State wrestling recruit missed the season with an injury. Ross is expected to be back, with quarterback Tru McBride and Noah Daniel also returning.
16. Pella
Last season: 11-2; No. 9 in the Final Top 25 Iowa High School Football State Rankings
Emmanuel Diers and Harrison Mullens will look to shoulder the load for the returning runner-up Dutch, as quarterback Colin Kerndt has moved on. Diers rushed for over 1,100 and had more than 500 yards receiving, while Mullens averaged 20 yards per catch with eight touchdowns.
17. ADM
Last season: 8-3; No. 22 in the Final Top 25 Iowa High School Football State Rankings
Hudson Shull racked up over 2,500 yards from scrimmage last year, throwing 13 touchdowns and rushing for 18 more. The Tigers lost some key players, but they return Shull along with Leyton Gerleman, Travis Jacoby and Devin Gelhaar.
18. Harlan
Last season: 6-4
The Cyclones will lean on quarterback Gabe Arkfeld to build off a six-win campaign a season ago. Arkfeld threw for nearly 2,000 yards with 17 touchdowns.
19. Sioux City Bishop Heelan
Last season: 6-4
University of Iowa recruit Kasen Thomas returns coming off a season in which he rushed for more than 1,800 yards and scored 26 touchdowns while also making 5.5 sacks on defense. Noah Conley is also back as the starting quarterback.
20. Carroll Kuemper
Last season: 9-2
Scoring is not going to be a problem for the Knights once again this year, as they put up 32 points per game last year. Brock Badding is back at quarterback, Jarin Hoffman at running back and both Braxton Vonnahme and Griffin Glynn at wide receiver.
21. OABCIG
Last season: 7-3
Jaxx DeJean has received plenty of interest from major college football programs, and that should not be a surprise. He is the brother of Cooper DeJean, who is starting in the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Falcons make the move up from 1A to 2A this fall.
22. Grundy Center
Last season: 13-0; No. 6 in the Final Top 25 Iowa High School Football State Rankings
Three-time defending state champions, the Spartans will be the team to beat once again this year with Judd Jirovsky back to run the offense. He had 25 touchdowns and threw just one interception last year, racking up over 2,100 yards.
23. Iowa City Regina
Last season: 9-2
Kyle Tracy, Savion Miller and Tate Wallace form an incredibly talented group of Regals. It all starts on offense with Tracy, who had over 1,900 yards passing and over 700 yards rushing a year ago. Miller ran for more than 900 yards and Wallace had over 750 yards receiving.
24. Cedar Falls
Last season: 5-5
Considered by many to be a basketball school, the Tigers are finding ways to compete on the football field. Leyton Wolf returns as a giant quarterback in the backfield with top receiver Will Remmert joining him.
25. Pleasant Valley
Last season: 7-3
The Spartans won seven times a season ago, but see Harrison Fierce and Elijay Rodney move on after rushing for over 2,400 yards combined.