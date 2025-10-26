Iowa Track and Field Record Holder Makes College Decision
A record-setting Iowa high school track and field athlete has made her college decision official.
Linn-Mar High School senior Abby Mecklenburg committed to compete for Iowa State University. She is the reigning 2024-25 Iowa Gatorade Girls Track and Field Player of the Year and the state record holder in the long jump.
“I am excited to announce my commitment to Iowa State University to continue my academic and athletic career,” Mecklenburg posted on social media. “This journey has been full of ups and downs, lessons and growth. I have had the chance to meet so many amazing coaches and athletes, and I am beyond thankful for every opportunity I have been given along the way.
“I am thrilled to be joining the Cyclone family. I can’t wait to represent Iowa State and continue chasing big goals with an amazing team and coaching staff.”
Abby Mecklenburg Made State Track and Field History Last Season
Last spring, Mecklenburg became the first Iowa high school girl to ever eclipse 20 feet in the long jump event when she cleared 20-8.5 at a meet hosted by Dubuque Hempstead. She would go on to win both the Class 4A long jump and 200-meter dash at the Iowa state track and field championships.
Mecklenburg earned an invite to Nike Outdoor Nationals held in Eugene, Oregon where she placed third in the long jump.
She is a two-time defending Iowa state track and field champion in the long jump, having also placed her name on the all-time list by clearing 19-6 as a junior. Mecklenburg was 11th at state in the long jump as a freshman.