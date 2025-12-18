Iowa Western Claims Fourth NJCAA National Title
The Iowa Western football team secured the fourth NJCAA national championship in program history Wednesday night, besting reigning champion Hutchinson, 28-10.
The game aired live on ESPNU from Bain-Schaffer Buffalo Stadium in Canyon, Texas.
Several former Iowa high school football standouts helped Iowa Western gain a matter of revenge on Hutchinson, who handed them a loss in the title game last year and bested them during the regular season.
Several Former Iowa High School Preps Help Reivers To National Championship
Cyrus Courtney, a graduate of Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School, caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Malachi Marshall in the third round to make it 21-10. Courtney finished with five receptions for 65 yards and the score.
Gus Bashore from Underwood was a perfect 4-for-4 on extra-point attempts, averaging nearly 56 yards per kickoff with a touchback.
Iowa City West’s Santana Miller had two tackles on defense with a tackle for loss while Drew Francois from Dubuque Senior caught a 13-yard pass.
Iowa Western Has Become Perennial National Title Contender
The Reivers have played for the national championship five consecutive seasons, winning it all in 2022 and 2023 before coming up short last season. They have gone 55-7 over the past five seasons.
Marshall, a South Point, Charlotte, North Carolina prep, threw for 212 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for a fourth. Daniel Swinney from Kentucky’s Louisville Male ran for 153 yards and scored a touchdown.
On defense, Iowa Western recorded 10 sacks and held Hutchinson to just 159 yards of total offense.