Jaxx DeJean Honored As Navy All-American Bowl Participant
An Iowa high school football top prospect will be honored by the Navy All-American Bowl this Friday.
Jaxx DeJean, a junior at OABCIG High School, will be recognized prior to kickoff of Friday night’s game between the Falcons and Estherville-Lincoln Central.
DeJean, the brother of current NFL superstar Cooper DeJean, is one of the top prospects in Iowa high school football for the Class of 2027. He holds offers from Iowa, where his brother player, Michigan, Kansas State, UNLV and UAB.
In January, DeJean will travel to San Antonio, Texas to compete in the annual East vs. West All-American Bowl live on NBC and streaming on Peacock. The game will take place inside the Alamodome live at 1 p.m. ET.
A school-wide pep rally will be held to honor DeJean, as the Road to the Dome tour does the same with live and virtual jersey presentations for 100 All-Americans.
Jaxx DeJean a Do-It-All Player for OABCIG Football
On the year, DeJean has caught 17 passes for 169 yards with a touchdown, recording eight tackles on defense with two interceptions. He has also returned four kickoffs, three punts and handled punting duties.
Last year, DeJean had 57 receptions for 620 yards and 10 touchdowns, rushing for 38 yards and a score. He also completed 13 of 19 passes for 147 yards and a TD, recording 20.5 tackles on defense with two interceptions, including a pick-6.
The Navy All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, Paralympics, the NBA, WNBA, Notre Dame football and more. The bowl game has featured 631 NFL Draft picks, 103 Super Bowl champions, 274 Pro Bowl selections and 18 Heisman finalists.