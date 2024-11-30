Jayden McGregory, top Iowa prospect, receives official offer from Georgia football
From West Des Moines, Iowa to Athens, Georgia? That could be the path Valley star Jayden McGregory takes.
McGregory, who helped West Des Moines Valley to the Class 5A state championship game earlier this month, received an official offer from the University of Georgia.
“After a great conversation with (Georgia defensive backs coach Donte Williams) I am blessed to receive an offer from The University of Georgia,” McGregory posted on X.
McGregory, a junior, recorded three interceptions with one returned for a score on defense this past fall. He had 13.5 tackles with 12 solo stops while also catching 19 passes on offense for 173 yards and another touchdown, adding 65 yards rushing on just four carries.
Along with his performances on defense and offense, McGregory also shined on special teams. He had four kickoff returns for an average of 13 yards per touch while returning three punts for an average of 19 yards with a touchdown.
With the graduation of Iowa State commit Zay Robinson, Zach Schemper and top running backs King Coleman and Darius Mason, McGregory will be a focal point of the Tiger attack next fall.
As a sophomore, McGregory caught 21 passes for 247 yards with three touchdowns as Robinson missed the season due to injury. He also had two picks and averaged almost 19 yards per punt return.
According to 247sports.com, the Georgia class for 2026 currently has three hard commits. One is defensive back Jontavius Wyman from Georgia, a three-star, along with wide receiver Vance Spafford and tight end Lincoln Keyes.