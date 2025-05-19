High School

Jennifer Flowers makes history, becoming first female AD at Winona State

Jennifer Flowers, a former Iowa high school volleyball standout, has been named the Director of Athletics at Winona State University. Her husband, Jonte, is a member of the hall of fame at the school.
Jennifer Flowers has made history throughout her athletic career. That continued with her newest appointment at a familiar stomping ground.

Flowers, a native of Manson, Iowa, was recently tabbed as the newest Director of Athletics at Winona State University. She becomes the first female to serve in that role in school history.

“We’re proud to welcome Jen to the Winona State community of learners,” said Dr. Kenneth Janz, President of Winona State. “Her dedication to excellence and student-centered leadership will be a great addition to our campus and to our Warriors athletics programs.”

For the past three years, Flowers has been the Director of Athletics at Southwest Minnesota State. She has also held the title of Commissioner for the Western Collegiate Hockey Association and roles with the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to return to Winona State to lead the Athletics Department,” Flowers said. “Winona State is an incredibly special place for myself and my family.”

From 2012-15, Flowers was the Associate Athletic Director and Senior Woman Administrator at Winona State, where she spent four years playing volleyball after graduating from Northwest Webster High School. 

Flowers and her husband, Jonte, have two children together. Jonte Flowers is a member of the Winona State Hall of Fame.

