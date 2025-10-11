JJ Kohl with Career Day as Appalachian State Moves to 4-2
JJ Kohl was given an opportunity last week and he made the most of it, leading Appalachian State to a win over Oregon State.
Given the same opportunity on Saturday, the former Iowa high school football standout did not disappoint.
Kohl, who starred at Ankeny High School before enrolling at Iowa State, led the Mountaineers to a convincing 41-20 victory on the road over Georgia State, improving to 4-2 on the year.
Last week, Kohl made his first start in place of AJ Swann, throwing for 218 yards and his first career college passing touchdown. Getting the nod once again, the sophomore threw for a career-high 309 yards with a career-best four touchdowns.
Former Iowa Prep Standout Throws for 300-plus, 4-TDs in Win
Kohl completed 21 of 32 on the day, directing two first half scoring drives. The first of which spanned over five minutes and 13 plays, covering 98 yards while resulting in a 12-yard passing scores.
In the second quarter, Kohl orchestrated a 10-play, 83-yard drive that ended with his second touchdown of the day. The Mountaineers scored three times in the third, including twice on Kohl TD passes.
JJ Kohl Finding his Groove as Starting Quarterback
The 6-foot-7 Kohl threw 11 passes in 2023 with the Cyclones. He is now 36-for-64 for 563 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions for the Mountaineers.
At Ankeny, Kohl was a Top 10 quarterback recruit by several outlets. He threw for over 2,000 yards and had 17 touchdowns as a senior while leading the Hawks to a 9-2 record and a spot in the Class 5A state quarterfinals. He had 2,185 yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior, earning a spot in the Elite 11 FInals event.
Up next for Appalachian State is a day with Coastal Carolina at home on Saturday, October 18 beginning at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will stream live on ESPN+.