Johnston completes dream season, finishing as 5A queens
There was no denying the Johnston girls their place in the history books.
Kelli Kalb scored 13 points to lead four players in double figures while Virginia Tech signee Amani Jenkins grabbed 18 rebounds in her final time in a Dragon uniform as Johnston claimed the Class 5A state title Friday night over Dowling, 55-44.
It was the culmination of another perfect season by the Dragons, who went 26-0 and won their second consecutive state title inside Wells Fargo Arena from Des Moines. Johnston has now won 52 in a row, having last lost in the state title game in 2023.
Jenica Lewis and Ari Phillips both scored 12 points with Jaliyah Kinnetz adding 10 for Johnston’s balanced attack. As a team, the Dragons shot 51 percent from the field and were plus-10 on the glass.
Dowling (22-4), who suffered three losses to Johnston this year, received a game-high 20 points from Ava Zediker, as she knocked down three 3-pointers. Ellie Olson and Ellie Muller both had six points, with Muller grabbing 15 rebounds.
Even without Jenkins imposing her will in the paint, Johnston dominated there, outscoring the Maroons, 34-20. They were also plus-seven in bench points and plus-four in fast-break points, building as big of a lead as 14 points early in the fourth.
Dowling got off to a fast start, going up by four early before the Dragons got on track. Down by one entering the third, Johnston exploded, going on a 20-8 run to gain control of the contest.
Of the five starters the Dragons put out on the court, only Jenkins is set to graduate, as the other four will return along with several key reserves. Dowling graduates, Zediker, Olson and Layla Trytten.