Johnston’s Grace Anderson with catch of the year nominee
Johnston OF goes up, bends body against fence to rob HR
Grace Anderson is going to be sore for a few days, but the Johnston High School outfielder will have a story to tell for much longer.
Anderson went up against the outfield fence in a softball contest vs. Southeast Polk on Wednesday night, robbing an opponent of a home run.
She nearly flipped herself over the fence but was able to maintain control of the ball and come down with it for the out.
Anderson is a senior for the Dragons who has started the first 14 games with a team-high 17 hits, scoring 14 runs with two doubles and five RBI.
Her play proved to be important, as Johnston won, 5-4 on Grandparents night at Johnston Middle School field.
