High School

Johnston’s Grace Anderson with catch of the year nominee

Johnston OF goes up, bends body against fence to rob HR

Dana Becker

Grace Anderson robbed a home run for Johnston softball vs. Southeast Polk in Iowa high school softball action.
Grace Anderson robbed a home run for Johnston softball vs. Southeast Polk in Iowa high school softball action. / Reese Strickland/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Grace Anderson is going to be sore for a few days, but the Johnston High School outfielder will have a story to tell for much longer.

Anderson went up against the outfield fence in a softball contest vs. Southeast Polk on Wednesday night, robbing an opponent of a home run.

She nearly flipped herself over the fence but was able to maintain control of the ball and come down with it for the out. 

Anderson is a senior for the Dragons who has started the first 14 games with a team-high 17 hits, scoring 14 runs with two doubles and five RBI.

Her play proved to be important, as Johnston won, 5-4 on Grandparents night at Johnston Middle School field.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa