Keenan Kilburg Makes Iowa High School Football History
An Iowa high school football standout made history this past season on the gridiron.
Bellevue High School’s Keenan Kilburg became just the fourth in 11-player to ever record a season with at least 100 receptions. That number has been reached twice before in the eight-player ranks.
Kilburg, though, topped his 100-catch season from a year ago this fall, recording 103 receptions. That makes him the first to ever have multiple seasons with 100 receptions or more.
In his final high school game for Bellevue this past Friday night, Kilburg caught 16 passes for 149 yards.
He ended the year with 103 receptions for 1,477 yards and 14 touchdowns. Kilburg also ran for 193 yards and two more scores.
The reception total now has him ranked No. 1 all-time in Iowa high school football, one more than Connor Hermann of Mount Vernon caught in 2015.
Keenan Kilburg With Nearly 3,000 Career Receiving Yards
For his career, Kilburg caught 225 passes for 2,928 and 27 receiving TDs, adding four more rushing scores.
Kilburg ranks tied for fifth all-time in receptions with Chris Campbell of Cherokee, as Alec Wick from Iowa City Regina is No. 1 with 242. He is No. eighth all-time in receiving yards, as Levi Jungliang from Pella Christian is first with 3,818 yards.
He also has his name ranked among the all-time leaders in receptions in a single game and career receiving yards.
The Comets went 14-5 the past two years, the first time they have won at least seven games two years in a row since going 18-3 in 2018 and 2019.